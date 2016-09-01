Kaepernick, Reid take a knee during national anthem

Nate Boyer, a 35-year-old who competed for a job on the Seattle Seahawks last offseason as a long snapper, stood beside Kaepernick during the anthem. Boyer wrote an open letter to Kaepernick on Wednesday expressing his viewpoints, and he told NFL Network's Alex Flanagan on Thursday that they each spoke at length before the game. Kaepernick indicated that Boyer helped him come up with the plan to take a knee before the game rather than sit on the bench out of respect to the military. Kaepernick stood and clapped after the playing of "God Bless America" in the second half of the game.