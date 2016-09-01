Around the NFL

Kaepernick, Reid take a knee during national anthem

Published: Sep 01, 2016 at 03:30 PM
Headshot_Author_Gregg_Rosenthal_2019_png
Gregg Rosenthal

Around The NFL Editor

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick knelt during the singing of the national anthem before Thursday's preseason game in San Diego. He wasn't alone in his protest.

Safety Eric Reid knelt beside Kaepernick. In Oakland, meanwhile, Seahawks cornerback Jeremy Lane sat on the bench during the playing of the anthem, according to the Associated Press. Kaepernick told NFL Network's Steve Wyche on Saturday that he was sitting during the anthem in protest of societal wrongdoings against African-Americans and minorities in the United States.

The Chargers crowd loudly booed the 49ers when they came out on to the field, and once again every time Kaepernick took a snap under center. Kaepernick impressively directed a 15-play touchdown drive on the opening offensive series of the game.

Kaepernick only ran two more series in a quick-moving first half, leading the team to a field goal before halftime. He completed 11 of 18 passes for 103 yards in the 49ers' win, making a strong push to keep his roster spot as the team's backup.

While the former Super Bowl starter's status on this Chip Kelly team is fascinating in its own right, his protest during the national anthem will continue to drive national news. He spoke with remarkable clarity during the team's postgame news conference, ready to answer any question sent his way. Kaepernick spoke of the support he received all week and believed that the protest brought the team together rather than being a distraction.

Kaepernick said he had "many conversations" with Reid about his protest and that his teammate ultimately joined him to show his support.

"He approached me and said, 'I support what you're doing," Kaepernick said. "I support what your message is. Let's think about how we can do this together.'

"We wanted to make sure that the message we're trying to say isn't lost with the action that's coming along with it."

Reid said after the game he wanted to let Kaepernick "know that he's not the only person who feels the way he feels."

Lane expressed that same sentiment to reporters, saying he wanted to show support for Kaepernick and that he didn't tell anyone on the Seahawks before the game that he would sit out the anthem.

"I think I plan (to) keep on doing it," Lane said, "until I feel like justice has been served."

Kaepernick, who said he's donating $1 million to organizations he supports, said he was "very happy and very proud" of Lane for his decision to sit. Kaepernick also clarified what he's trying to accomplish with his protest.

"The message is that we have a lot of issues in this country that we need to deal with," he said. "We have a lot of people that are oppressed, we have a lot of people that aren't treated equally ... there are a lot of issues that need to be talked about, need to be brought to life, and we need to fix those things."

Nate Boyer, a 35-year-old who competed for a job on the Seattle Seahawks last offseason as a long snapper, stood beside Kaepernick during the anthem. Boyer wrote an open letter to Kaepernick on Wednesday expressing his viewpoints, and he told NFL Network's Alex Flanagan on Thursday that they each spoke at length before the game. Kaepernick indicated that Boyer helped him come up with the plan to take a knee before the game rather than sit on the bench out of respect to the military. Kaepernick stood and clapped after the playing of "God Bless America" in the second half of the game.

"I love America," Kaepernick said. 

The 49ers have supported Kaepernick's right to protest the anthem. The question entering this weekend of roster cuts: Will he still be on the 49ers' roster when the anthem plays before their season opener? 

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Amari Cooper notes Cowboys WR trio hasn't played full game together: Ds don't 'know what to expect'

The Cowboys haven't had their star-studded WR trio of ﻿Amari Cooper﻿, ﻿CeeDee Lamb﻿ and ﻿Michael Gallup﻿ on the field together much this season. "I don't know if defenses really know what to expect from us out of a full game together," Cooper said this week.
news

Mike Zimmer after Vikings' 12th one-score game: 'Another fun night'

A laugher turned into a nail-biter Thursday night in Minnesota as the Vikings staved off an epic collapse to hang on for a 36-28 win over the Steelers. "Another fun night," Vikings coach Mike Zimmer quipped.
news

Steelers' Chase Claypool: 'I definitely do have to be better' after lost seconds late in loss to Vikings

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool cost his team precious seconds late in the loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday night.
news

Banged-up Vikings RB Dalvin Cook after 205-yard night: 'There ain't no holding me back'

Donning a shoulder harness to help him deal with the torn labrum and dislocated shoulder he suffered two games prior, Dalvin Cook found gaping holes and open lanes en route to 205 rushing yards and two touchdowns in the Vikings' 36-28 win over the Steelers.
news

Football community reacts to news of Demaryius Thomas' death

News of former NFL wide receiver Demaryius Thomas' death shook the football community on Thursday night. An outpouring of love on Twitter followed.
news

Former Denver Broncos receiver Demaryius Thomas dies at age 33

Former NFL wide receiver Demaryius Thomas, a four-time Pro Bowler with the Denver Broncos, has died at the age of 33.
news

2021 NFL season, Week 14: What we learned from Vikings' win over Steelers on Thursday night

Dalvin Cook and the Vikings burst out to a big lead and then hang on to stave off Ben Roethlisberger and the Steelers. 
news

Steelers OLB T.J. Watt exits Thursday's loss with groin injury

Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt exited Thursday night's loss to the Vikings with a groin injury. 
news

Week 14 Thursday night inactives: Pittsburgh Steelers at Minnesota Vikings

The official inactives for the Pittsburgh Steelers at Minnesota Vikings "Thursday Night Football" game.
news

RB Dalvin Cook (shoulder) active for Vikings vs. Steelers

Vikings standout running back Dalvin Cook is active and will return to action against the Steelers on Thursday night. 
news

Titans claim LB Zach Cunningham off waivers from Texans

A day after he was waived by the Houston Texans, linebacker Zach Cunningham has been claimed by the AFC South-rival Tennessee Titans, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. 
news

Seahawks QB Russell Wilson hopes to play in Seattle 'for 20 years'

Seahawks QB Russell Wilson told reporters any rumblings of him waiving his no-trade clause are a "non-story," and he's still set on fulfilling the remainder of his contract, which runs through 2023.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW