Kaepernick, Niners ride fast start to win over Titans

Published: Oct 20, 2013 at 12:37 PM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Colin Kaepernick threw for 199 yards and ran for 68 and a touchdown, helping the San Francisco 49ers start their longest road trip this season by beating the Tennessee Titans 31-17 Sunday.

The 49ers (5-2) won their fourth straight before heading to London for a game with winless Jacksonville by jumping out to a 17-0 halftime lead. Frank Gore also ran for a pair of 1-yard TDs as San Francisco cruised.

Tramaine Brock also intercepted a pass, Justin Smith had two of the 49ers' three sacks and Kassim Osgood recovered a muffed punt for a TD.

The Titans (3-4) lost their third straight even with Jake Locker starting after missing two games with a sprained right hip and knee. Locker threw for 326 yards with two TD passes in a fourth-quarter spurt that came up short.

