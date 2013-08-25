Kaepernick impresses in 49ers' victory over Vikings

Published: Aug 25, 2013 at 04:25 PM

SAN FRANCISCO -- After a slow start, Colin Kaepernick completed six straight passes in his third series of the game and connected on a 5-yard-touchdown toss to Quinton Patton, and Lavelle Hawkins returned a kickoff 105 yards for a score late in the second quarter in San Francisco's 34-14 preseason victory over Minnesota on Sunday night.

Kaepernick began the game 1 for 7, then converted his next six pass attempts -- including four in a row of 10 or more yards -- and finished 7 for 13 for 72 yards.

Reigning NFL MVP Adrian Peterson didn't touch the ball in one series of action for Minnesota, making his preseason debut as he begins a year in which he will try to become the first player with consecutive 2,000-yard rushing seasons. Still, quarterback Christian Ponder made important strides for Minnesota's offense.

