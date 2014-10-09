Kaepernick fined for wearing Beats by Dre headphones

The San Francisco 49ers quarterback told reporters Thursday that he's been fined $10,000 by the league for wearing unauthorized gear after last week's win over the Kansas City Chiefs.
Kaepernick met with scribes after the game while wearing Beats by Dre headphones around his neck, which flew in the face of the NFL's exclusive agreement with Bose. The league wasn't swayed by the fact that the gear was pink (as pictured below) in a nod to Breast Cancer Awareness.
Asked if Beats by Dre -- who signed the quarterback to an endorsement deal -- would pick up the tab, Kaepernick was vague, saying: "We'll let that be unanswered."
