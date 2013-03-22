Kaelin Burnett signs with Oakland Raiders

Published: Mar 22, 2013 at 11:27 AM

ALAMEDA, Calif. -- The Oakland Raiders have re-signed linebacker Kaelin Burnett to an exclusive-rights deal.

The team announced the deal on Friday.

Burnett played six games for the Raiders last season, mostly appearing on special teams. He had one tackle on the season.

The Raiders recently signed Burnett's older brother, Kevin, to a free-agent contract to play linebacker for the team.

