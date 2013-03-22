Kaelin Burnett signs with Oakland Raiders

ALAMEDA, Calif. -- The Oakland Raiders have re-signed linebacker Kaelin Burnett to an exclusive-rights deal.
Burnett played six games for the Raiders last season, mostly appearing on special teams. He had one tackle on the season.
The Raiders recently signed Burnett's older brother, Kevin, to a free-agent contract to play linebacker for the team.
