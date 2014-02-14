Ka'Deem Carey, Tre Mason top RBs facing scrutiny at combine

The NFL Scouting Combine runs Feb. 22-25 in Indianapolis, and it brings together 335 of the nation's most draftable players and numerous front-office representatives and scouts from each NFL team.
A big portion of the combine is the individual events, such as the 40-yard dash, the bench press and the vertical jump.
Part 4 of our position-by-position look at the combine puts the spotlight on running backs. We look at six players who will be scrutinized this year and also look at notable event performances in the past five combines. We'll also look at how notable current NFL players performed at their combine events.
Six to watch this year
Ka'Deem Carey, Arizona: He led the nation in rushing in 2012 and was second in '13. His 40 time will be scrutinized.
Devonta Freeman, Florida State: A few analysts think he can be the first back taken in the draft; he is good in all facets but doesn't truly stand out in any of them. There also are questions about his top-end speed.
Carlos Hyde, Ohio State: He's generally considered the top senior back available, and he looks like a protypical power back. He's a 235-pounder, so how quick will he be in the 40? And what kind of athlete is he?
Tre Mason, Auburn: Mason was magnificent in the second half of the season and burst onto the scene in the SEC championship game. His stock is low to some because he's not known as a receiver, a blocker or a true speed back. His 40 time bears watching.
De'Anthony Thomas, Oregon: Thomas can fly -- if he isn't the fastest running back in the 40, it will be a shock -- but how is he going to test in the other categories?
James White, Wisconsin: White is a lot like Freeman. He does a lot of things well but doesn't necessarily stand out, although he looks to be a better receiver and blocker than Freeman. He lacks top-end speed -- or so folks think. How will he do in the 40?
Combine bests over past five years
40-YARD DASH
1. Onterrio McCalebb, Auburn
Time: 4.34 in 2013
Draft status: Undrafted
3. Jahvid Best, California
Time: 4.35 in 2010
Draft status: 1st round (30th overall), Detroit
Some notable players
Chris Johnson, East Carolina: 4.24 seconds in 2008
Marshawn Lynch, California: 4.46 seconds in 2007
LeSean McCoy, Pitt: Did not run at 2009 combine
Alfred Morris, Florida Atlantic: 4.63 seconds in 2012
Adrian Peterson, Oklahoma: 4.40 seconds in 2007
VERTICAL JUMP
2. Donald Brown, Connecticut
Jump: 41.5 inches in 2009
Draft status: 1st round (27th overall), Indianapolis
4. Montario Hardesty, Tennessee
Jump: 41 inches in 2010
Draft status: 2nd round, Cleveland
4. David Wilson, Virginia Tech
Numbers: 41 inches in 2012
Draft status: 1st round (32nd overall), New York Giants
Notable players
Jamaal Charles, Texas: 30.5 inches in 2008
Marshawn Lynch, California: 35.5 inches in 2007
Ryan Mathews, Fresno State: 36.0 inches in 2010
Alfred Morris, Florida Atlantic: 35.5 inches in 2012
Adrian Peterson, Oklahoma: 38.5 inches in 2007
20-YARD SHUTTLE
4. Graig Cooper, Miami
Time: 4.03 seconds in 2011
Draft status: Undrafted
Notable players
Jamaal Charles, Texas: 4.22 seconds in 2008
Matt Forte, Tulane: 4.23 seconds in 2008
Marshawn Lynch, California: 4.58 seconds in 2007
Alfred Morris, Florida Atlantic: 4.19 seconds in 2012
Adrian Peterson, Oklahoma: 4.40 seconds in 2007
3-CONE DRILL
2. Graig Cooper, Miami
Time: 6.66 seconds in 2011
Draft status: Undrafted
Notable players
Ryan Mathews, Fresno State: 7.00 seconds in 2008
Marshawn Lynch, California: 7.09 seconds in 2007
Alfred Morris, Florida Atlantic: 7.01 seconds in 2012
DeMarco Murray, Oklahoma: 7.28 seconds in 2011
Adrian Peterson, Oklahoma: 7.09 seconds in 2007
BENCH PRESS
Notable players
Matt Forte, Tulane: 23 reps in 2008
Arian Foster, Tennessee: 23 reps in 2009
Marshawn Lynch, California: 20 reps in 2007
Alfred Morris, Florida Atlantic: 16 reps in 2012
Adrian Peterson, Oklahoma: Didn't lift in 2007
