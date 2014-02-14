Ka'Deem Carey, Tre Mason top RBs facing scrutiny at combine

The NFL Scouting Combine runs Feb. 22-25 in Indianapolis, and it brings together 335 of the nation's most draftable players and numerous front-office representatives and scouts from each NFL team.

A big portion of the combine is the individual events, such as the 40-yard dash, the bench press and the vertical jump.

Part 4 of our position-by-position look at the combine puts the spotlight on running backs. We look at six players who will be scrutinized this year and also look at notable event performances in the past five combines. We'll also look at how notable current NFL players performed at their combine events.

Six to watch this year

Ka'Deem Carey, Arizona: He led the nation in rushing in 2012 and was second in '13. His 40 time will be scrutinized.

Devonta Freeman, Florida State: A few analysts think he can be the first back taken in the draft; he is good in all facets but doesn't truly stand out in any of them. There also are questions about his top-end speed.

Carlos Hyde, Ohio State: He's generally considered the top senior back available, and he looks like a protypical power back. He's a 235-pounder, so how quick will he be in the 40? And what kind of athlete is he?

Tre Mason, Auburn: Mason was magnificent in the second half of the season and burst onto the scene in the SEC championship game. His stock is low to some because he's not known as a receiver, a blocker or a true speed back. His 40 time bears watching.

De'Anthony Thomas, Oregon: Thomas can fly -- if he isn't the fastest running back in the 40, it will be a shock -- but how is he going to test in the other categories?

James White, Wisconsin: White is a lot like Freeman. He does a lot of things well but doesn't necessarily stand out, although he looks to be a better receiver and blocker than Freeman. He lacks top-end speed -- or so folks think. How will he do in the 40?

Combine bests over past five years

40-YARD DASH

1. Onterrio McCalebb, Auburn
Time: 4.34 in 2013
Draft status: Undrafted

2. Da'Rel Scott, Maryland
Time: 4.34 in 2011
Draft status: 7th round, New York Giants

3. Jahvid Best, California
Time: 4.35 in 2010
Draft status: 1st round (30th overall), Detroit

4. C.J. Spiller, Clemson
Time: 4.37 in 2010
Draft status: 1st round (9th overall), Buffalo

5. Knile Davis, Arkansas
Time: 4.37 in 2013
Draft status: 3rd round, Kansas City

Some notable players

Chris Johnson, East Carolina: 4.24 seconds in 2008
Marshawn Lynch, California: 4.46 seconds in 2007
LeSean McCoy, Pitt: Did not run at 2009 combine
Alfred Morris, Florida Atlantic: 4.63 seconds in 2012
Adrian Peterson, Oklahoma: 4.40 seconds in 2007

VERTICAL JUMP

1. Christine Michael, Texas A&M
Jump: 43 inches in 2013
Draft status: 2nd round, Seattle

2. Anthony Allen, Georgia Tech
Jump: 41.5 inches in 2011
Draft status: 7th round, Baltimore

2. Donald Brown, Connecticut
Jump: 41.5 inches in 2009
Draft status: 1st round (27th overall), Indianapolis

4. Montario Hardesty, Tennessee
Jump: 41 inches in 2010
Draft status: 2nd round, Cleveland

4. David Wilson, Virginia Tech
Numbers: 41 inches in 2012
Draft status: 1st round (32nd overall), New York Giants

Notable players

Jamaal Charles, Texas: 30.5 inches in 2008
Marshawn Lynch, California: 35.5 inches in 2007
Ryan Mathews, Fresno State: 36.0 inches in 2010
Alfred Morris, Florida Atlantic: 35.5 inches in 2012
Adrian Peterson, Oklahoma: 38.5 inches in 2007

20-YARD SHUTTLE

1. Chris Rainey, Florida
Time: 3.93 seconds in 2012
Draft status: 5th round, Pittsburgh

2. Roy Helu, Nebraska
Time: 4.01 second in 2011
Draft status: 4th round, Washington

3. Christine Michael, Texas A&M
Time: 4.02 seconds in 2013
Draft status: 2nd round, Seattle

4. Graig Cooper, Miami
Time: 4.03 seconds in 2011
Draft status: Undrafted

5. Dan Herron, Ohio State
Time: 4.04 seconds in 2012
Draft status: 6th round, Cincinnati

Notable players

Jamaal Charles, Texas: 4.22 seconds in 2008
Matt Forte, Tulane: 4.23 seconds in 2008
Marshawn Lynch, California: 4.58 seconds in 2007
Alfred Morris, Florida Atlantic: 4.19 seconds in 2012
Adrian Peterson, Oklahoma: 4.40 seconds in 2007

3-CONE DRILL

1. Chris Rainey, Florida
Time: 6.50 seconds in 2012
Draft status: 5th round, Pittsburgh

2. Graig Cooper, Miami
Time: 6.66 seconds in 2011
Draft status: Undrafted

3. Roy Helu, Nebraska
Time: 6.67 seconds in 2011 Draft status: 4th round, Washington

4. Christine Michael, Texas A&M
Time: 6.69 seconds in 2013
Draft status: 2nd round, Seattle

5. Zac Stacy, Vanderbilt
Time: 6.70 seconds in 2013
Draft status: 5th round, St. Louis

Notable players

Ryan Mathews, Fresno State: 7.00 seconds in 2008
Marshawn Lynch, California: 7.09 seconds in 2007
Alfred Morris, Florida Atlantic: 7.01 seconds in 2012
DeMarco Murray, Oklahoma: 7.28 seconds in 2011
Adrian Peterson, Oklahoma: 7.09 seconds in 2007

BENCH PRESS

1. Tommy Bohanon, Wake Forest
Reps: 36 in 2013
Draft status: 7th round, New York Jets

2. Anthony Sherman, Connecticut
Reps: 32 in 2011
Draft status: 5th round, Arizona

3. Knile Davis, Arkansas
Reps: 31 in 2013
Draft status: 3rd round, Kansas City

3. Shane Vereen, California
Reps: 31 in 2011
Draft status: 2nd round, New England

5. FB Tony Fiammetta, Syracuse
Reps: 30 in 2009
Draft status: 4th round, Carolina

Notable players

Matt Forte, Tulane: 23 reps in 2008
Arian Foster, Tennessee: 23 reps in 2009
Marshawn Lynch, California: 20 reps in 2007
Alfred Morris, Florida Atlantic: 16 reps in 2012
Adrian Peterson, Oklahoma: Didn't lift in 2007

Mike Huguenin can be reached at mike.huguenin@nfl.com. You also can follow him on Twitter @MikeHuguenin.

