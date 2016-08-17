K'Waun Williams suspended two weeks by Browns

Williams is currently seeking a second opinion on an ankle injury that has sidelined the nickelback, Rapoport reported. The team offered Williams the opportunity to have a full workload in last week's preseason game against the Green Bay Packers, but the third-year player balked, citing he was not ready to take the field. The Browns saw his behavior as detrimental to the team and subsequently issued the two-week suspension, per Rapoport.