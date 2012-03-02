 Skip to main content
Advertising

K Mike Nugent gets franchise tag from Bengals

Published: Mar 02, 2012 at 01:41 PM

CINCINNATI (AP) - Kicker Mike Nugent has been designated the Cincinnati Bengals' franchise player.

Nugent can negotiate with another team, but if Nugent agree to terms with someone else, the Bengals could retain him by matching the offer. If the Bengals decline to match the offer, the team signing Nugent would have to give the Bengals two first-round draft choices.

Nugent has played two seasons for the Bengals after signing as a free agent in 2010. He helped the Bengals earn a wild-card playoff berth this past season and set franchise records for points (132) and field goals (33).

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Ex-Packers RB Aaron Jones on signing with rival Vikings: 'I just wanted to go where I felt wanted'

New Vikings RB Aaron Jones said a chance to play his old squad, the Packers, twice in 2024 doesn't add any fuel to his fire. He's not worried at all about Green Bay, stating, "I'm not worried about the Packers. I'm a Minnesota Viking."
news

Raiders' Gardner Minshew buries hatchet with Maxx Crosby over trash talk

By signing Gardner Minshew at the onset of free agency, the Las Vegas Raiders made the quarterback teammates with pass rusher Maxx Crosby, adding new life to an underrated storyline between the two toward the end of the regular season.
news

Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell on Kirk Cousins' departure: 'Sometimes things just don't work out'

Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and head coach Kevin O'Connell said Thursday they were in "complete alignment" in their efforts to re-sign Kirk Cousins, but in the end it just didn't work out.
news

Move the Sticks: Free agent moves + NFL draft with Trevor Sikkema

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks.