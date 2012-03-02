K Mike Nugent gets franchise tag from Bengals

Published: Mar 02, 2012 at 01:41 PM
Ex-Packers RB Aaron Jones on signing with rival Vikings: 'I just wanted to go where I felt wanted'
New Vikings RB Aaron Jones said a chance to play his old squad, the Packers, twice in 2024 doesn't add any fuel to his fire. He's not worried at all about Green Bay, stating, "I'm not worried about the Packers. I'm a Minnesota Viking."
Raiders' Gardner Minshew buries hatchet with Maxx Crosby over trash talk
By signing Gardner Minshew at the onset of free agency, the Las Vegas Raiders made the quarterback teammates with pass rusher Maxx Crosby, adding new life to an underrated storyline between the two toward the end of the regular season.
Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell on Kirk Cousins' departure: 'Sometimes things just don't work out'
Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and head coach Kevin O'Connell said Thursday they were in "complete alignment" in their efforts to re-sign Kirk Cousins, but in the end it just didn't work out.