Justin Tuck announces retirement after 11 seasons

"After months of praying and careful consideration, I have decided to retire from the game of football. I've had 11 great years and honestly I leave with very few regrets," Tuck wrote in a Facebook post.
"I'm thankful to my family and close friends for their unwavering support. My beautiful wife and kids have dedicated their lives to being my closest support system and I'm eternally grateful."
Tuck played 11 seasons, nine with the New York Giants where he won two Super Bowl rings, made two Pro Bowls and was named first-team All-Pro in 2008. The versatile defensive lineman spent the last two seasons with the Oakland Raiders. Tuck suffered a torn pectoral in October and missed the rest of his final season, playing just five games.
The 32-year-old ends his career with 66.5 sacks.
In his retirement note Tuck thanked former teammates, owners, coaches and fans for the support.
"And lastly, the FANS. What an incredible environment you've created for me over the years to call a workplace," he wrote. "You all have been so supportive of me and my family, and without you I would have no game to play. I thank you from the bottom of my heart.
"This isn't a good-bye, my family and I will continue our charitable work with Tuck's R.U.S.H. for Literacy and we look forward to continuing to give back to communities that have given so much to us. God Bless."
Tuck was part of a dominant defensive line that famously rattled Tom Brady in Super Bowl XLII and XLVI.
"The MVP of Super Bowl XLII was Justin Tuck. Not to take anything away from Eli but what Tuck did was absolutely amazing," former teammate Michael Strahan said of Tuck, via FOX Sports' Mike Garafolo.
Tuck told FOX Sports he's been tussling with the decision to retire since 2012. He told Garafolo last week during an interview at his North Jersey home that if Tom Coughlin still coached in New York and the Giants were interested in bringing him back, he might have considered prolonging his career. Alas, he will walk away.
"It's been like a tug of war, and finally the rope broke," Tuck said, "and where I fell was retirement."