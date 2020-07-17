Around the NFL

Friday, Jul 17, 2020 10:05 AM

Simmons on tag: If Denver wanted to get deal done, 'they would've'

Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Justin Simmons will play on the one-year franchise tag in 2020 after the safety and the Denver Broncos failed to come to an agreement on a long-term deal before Wednesday's deadline.

Joining NFL Network's Good Morning Football on Friday, Simmons said he understands the business of football, and he's ready to prove he's well worth a big multi-year deal.

"If the Broncos wanted to get a deal done, they would've," he said. "And so the reality is another year on the franchise tag is like a contract year all over again. Year 2 in Vic's system with all the weapons that we have, I'm more than confident in myself and what I can do. Moving forward, we'll just have to see. It's a business decision on both ends. Whatever's in my best interest and my family's best interest is always what I'm going to do."

The safety is set to make $11.44 million on his one-year tender in 2020. GM John Elway knows Simmons plays a crucial role in Denver's defense and is worth a massive long-term deal down the line.

The 26-year-old is a ball-hawk with the size and speed to play all over the field. His versatility allows Broncos coach Vic Fangio flexibility to diversify the scheme upfront.

While the defense has seen some defections this season -- notably Chris Harris Jr.'s departure -- Simmons noted the playmakers in Denver can match anyone in the AFC.

"You're talking about Von Miller, Bradley Chubb is coming back, Jurrell Casey, we've got Shelby Harris, (Alexander Johnson), Todd (Davis), myself, Kareem (Jackson), A.J. Bouye, Bryce (Callahan) is coming back," he said. "We've just got so many weapons around the board. And we're talking about Year 2, guys feeling comfortable in the system. I can't say enough good things about our defense. You talk about a motivated defense at that. Guys willing to prove themselves. ... I'm excited. The season can't get here fast enough. We just need to get back to some football."

With a motivated defense out to prove it can slow down the likes of Patrick Mahomes, and a promising young quarterback in Drew Lock on the other side of the ball, it's no surprise many view Denver as a potential upstart playoff team in 2020.

Simmons is a key to the Broncos' secondary and their defensive versatility under Fangio. While Elway couldn't get a deal done this year, after the 2020 season, locking up the rising young safety should be priority No. 1.

Related Content

Los Angeles Rams offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth (77) gets set at the line of scrimmage prior to the snap during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Los Angeles. The Rams defeated the Cardinals, 31-24. (Ryan Kang via AP)
news

Rams LT Andrew Whitworth, family tested positive for COVID-19

The NFLPA announced Thursday that 72 players have tested positive for COVID-19. Los Angeles Rams left tackle Andrew Whitworth was one of those men.
Players Coalition urges Senate to pass educational relief package
news

Players Coalition urges Senate to pass educational relief package

The Players Coalition submitted a letter signed by 196 former and current professional athletes to Senate leadership Friday urging them to pass a COVID-19 relief package that includes "crucial education provisions" for the nation's youth.
NFL considering unlimited IR returns after three games missed
news

NFL considering unlimited IR returns after three games missed

One suggestion endorsed by the NFL's competition committee to help clubs cope with COVID-19 is allowing an unlimited number of players to return from injured reserve and non-football injury lists and lowering the required games missed from eight to three.
Seattle Seahawks defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) before an NFL regular season football game against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019 in Santa Clara, Calif. The Seahawks won, 27-24. (Ric Tapia via AP)
news

Titans GM 'may or may not have' spoken with Clowney recently

Tennessee general manager Jon Robinson joined ESPN on Thursday but was mum on whether he'd spoken to Jadeveon Clowney's reps in recent weeks. 
Proposal allows for player opt-outs of season with written notice 
news

Proposal allows for player opt-outs of season with written notice 

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported that part of the NFL's proposal to the NFLPA allows for any player to opt out of playing with written notice by August 1. 
Latest NFL economic proposal cuts team player costs by $40M
news

Latest NFL economic proposal cuts team player costs by $40M

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Thursday night that the NFL has proposed cutting each team's player costs by $40 million in salary cap and/or benefits for this season.
Feb 1, 2020; Miami, Florida, USA; Hall of Fame inductee Steve Atwater speaks to the media during the NFL Honors awards presentation at Adrienne Arsht Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
news

Steve Atwater 'happy' HOF ceremony postponed to 2021

During a recent appearance on the RapSheet + Friends Podcast, legendary Broncos DB Steve Atwater was asked for his thoughts on having to wait until 2021 to be inducted. Atwater, who's waited 16 years to enter Canton, expressed his relief regarding the decision and optimism for next year's festivities.
A detail view of a Kansas City Chiefs helmet in the bench area against the Tennessee Titans during the NFL AFC Championship football game, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Kansas City, MO. (Perry Knotts via AP)
news

Chiefs, Texans instruct rookies to report to camp Monday

The Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans are instructing their rookies to report for the beginning of training camp Monday, July 20.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Ronald Jones (27) carries the ball in an NFL game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Dec. 29 2019, in Tampa, Fla. The Falcons defeated the Buccaneers 28-22. (Margaret Bowles via AP)
news

Bucs RB Ronald Jones ready to take next step entering Year 3

Year 2 marked significant improvement for Tampa Bay running back Ronald Jones but none of that really matters to the young RB, who knows he must improve once again because there's little time to slowly develop with Tom Brady in town.
Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper, left, arrives before the local premiere of Amazon's "All Or Nothing, The Carolina Panthers" in Charlotte, N.C., Thursday, July 18, 2019. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
news

Panthers owners pledge $250K to Johnson C. Smith University

Panthers owners David and Nicole Tepper have created a scholarship at Johnson C. Smith University in Charlotte to assist students facing financial hardship caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The pledge is for $250,000 and will benefit as many as 70 students.
Florida defensive back CJ Henderson takes up his position during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Missouri Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
news

Jaguars agree to terms with first-round pick CB CJ Henderson

The Jacksonville Jaguars agreed to a rookie contract with first-round draft pick cornerback CJ Henderson on Thursday.
gamepasswhite_horiz (1)

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL