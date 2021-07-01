Justin Simmons: Broncos are 'really close' to getting back to playoffs

"In our division, we got teams like the Chiefs, the Raiders and the Chargers, those are some high-powered offenses," the highly paid safety said. "So we're going to need a defense that's ready to go week in and week out because we play the best in our division. In terms of team defensive goals, we want to be No. 1. We have the talent across the board to be able to get after the quarterback, get some turnovers, that's an area that we've struggled in the past couple years. So we're just really looking forward to competing out there and going against some of the best offenses in the league. Like I said, from a defensive standpoint, we feel like we can be No. 1, and so that's our goal."