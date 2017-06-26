Justin Pugh downplays Odell Beckham skipping OTAs

"Odell, I've been with him for three, four years now. I know how he is," Pugh said on NFL Network's Good Morning Football on Monday. "It's gotta be tough being him though. I always try to look at things from his perspective and see what he goes through. I see that, and I'm like, 'Come in, get ready to work,' he's in great shape. I wonder if we could get a list of all the guys that didn't go to [organized team activities]. I guarantee, put them all together and they didn't get as much publicity as Odell.