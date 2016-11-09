Justin Houston activated to Chiefs' 53-man roster

Kansas City activated pass rusher Justin Houston following practice on Wednesday. The 27-year-old, who officially was listed as limited, was cleared to resume football activities roughly a month ago.
While it will take some time for Houston to ramp up to speed, this can only be good news for the Chiefs' defense. As we wrote back in October, Houston is a reason for optimism down the stretch as it will force teams to re-think Bob Sutton's scheme over the second half of the year. When healthy, Houston is one of the best pass rushers in football regardless of scheme.
Houston, who signed a six-year, $101 million deal back in 2015, has 29.5 sacks over the last two seasons.