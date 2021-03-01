Justin Herbert encouraged by Chargers coach Brandon Staley's QB experience

﻿Justin Herbert﻿'s intelligence and knack for learning was perhaps his greatest asset coming out of Oregon.

The three-time Academic All-American leaned on his brainpower and natural curiosity to pick up the quarterback position essentially on the fly as a rookie, starting unexpectedly in Week 2 through the rest of the season and winning Offensive Rookie of the Year in the process. With a new coach now joining him with the Chargers, he'll again need to rely on his study habits to pick up another new offense in as many professional seasons.

Fortunately, he's about to play for a coach who can relate a little bit.

"He's been awesome so far," Herbert said of new Chargers coach Brandon Staley, via USA Today's Mike Jones. "He's a defensive coach, but he also played quarterback so he knows both sides of the ball, so whether I want to talk to him about offense or defense, he's got a great feel for the game."

Staley started at quarterback at the University of Dayton for two seasons and spent his final year of eligibility teaming up with his twin brother at Mercyhurst University, a combined experience he said helped him become a better defensive coach because he can explain it from the view of the offensive player.

"What being a quarterback has done is really opened up my lens, and from a defensive perspective, try and get the player to understand what he's looking at and how they're operating," Staley told the Rams' official website in February 2020. "And so, it's really meant a lot to me in my career. I would say that it's been the biggest benefit for me."

That background showed in 2020, when Staley directed the Rams' top-ranked defense -- a unit so impressive, it earned him the head job with the Rams' roommates.

He brings with him a new staff, a new offensive system and a fresh start for the Chargers, who are already lucky to have found their franchise quarterback. Now, it's up to him, Herbert and offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi to use their collective intelligence to implement, process and master the offense as a cohesive trio.