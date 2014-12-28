Justin Gilbert inactive after being late to meeting

While drama continues to engulf Johnny Manziel, Justin Gilbert, the team's other first-round pick, is not far behind.
After getting called out by a horde of veterans for a supposed lack of work ethic, Gilbert was made inactive for the team's final game of the season on Sunday for being late to a team meeting on Saturday night, according to NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport.
Coach Mike Pettine has now suspended Gilbert and wide receiver Josh Gordonfor the finale. Manziel was also fined for being late to treatment on Saturday. He ended his year last week when he was placed on injured reserve with a hurt hamstring.
Pettine is a first-year head coach dealing with problems that could stretch over his head pretty quickly. With a veteran core in place, his ability to iron out his first rookie class could determine his long-term future as a head coach.
Though the team had its best season in years, the Browns are finishing the season with a thud. They have no positive vibes from the supposed quarterback of the future, and a cornerback they selected over Odell Beckham, Anthony Barr, Aaron Donald and Zack Martin, will need to go to great lengths to repair his image.
The latest Around The NFL Podcast recaps every Week 16 game and breaks down the playoff picture. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.