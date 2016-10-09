Justin Forsett to work out for Detroit Lions on Monday

Around the NFL

Published: Oct 09, 2016 at 03:13 AM

Justin Forsett took to Twitter last week to tell the football world he was "officially on the job hunt" after being cut by the Baltimore Ravens.

On Monday, the running back is expected to get his first shot at a job interview since his release.

The Detroit Lions will work out the halfback who rushed for more than 1,200 yards in 2014, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

The running back confirmed the visit and audition Monday morning on *Good Morning Football*.

Forsett was released by the Ravens after a disappointing start to the 2016 season last Wednesday. Through the first three games of the Ravens' season, the former Pro Bowler averaged just 3.2 yards per carry and was eventually benched for Terrance West last weekend.

The Lions, though, are in need of a veteran running back's services. With Ameer Abdullah on injured reserve with a foot injury and Dwayne Washington battling a foot and ankle injury of his own, Detroit could use Forsett to help a depleted backfield.

Early next week, we'll see if Forsett can ace his job interview and be that guy in Detroit.

