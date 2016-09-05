Around the NFL

Justin Forsett re-signs with Baltimore Ravens

Published: Sep 05, 2016 at 09:03 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Justin Forsett's departure from the Baltimore Ravens didn't last long.

The running back was cut Saturday, but re-signed with the Ravens on Monday, the team announced.

Re-signing the running back has been alluded to since Forsett was released. The 30-year-old running back was set to make $3 million in 2016. According to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, Forsett inked a two-year deal worth $6 million -- nearly identical to what was left on his previous deal. Rapoport adds if Forsett eclipses 2015's rush yards, he'll receive a $100,000 incentive.

By cutting Forsett, the Ravens were able to carry defensive lineman Carl Davis and safety Matt Elam on their initial 53-man roster. Both Davis and Elam were then put on injured reserve Monday, making them eligible for the one "designated to return" label in the middle of the season (if a player is placed on IR prior to being on the 53-man roster he becomes ineligible for the return designation).

Terrance West looked like Baltimore's best back this preseason and Javorius (Buck) Allen is set for the third-down role. With impressive rookie Kenneth Dixon currently injured, the Ravens still needed depth in the backfield, paving the way for Forsett's return.

Forsett made the Pro Bowl in 2014, his first with the Ravens, and could be in for a sizable role early in the season, at least until Dixon returns from injury.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Chargers WR Mike Williams supports Brandon Staley playing him Week 18: 'That's what we get paid to do'

Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams spoke to media for the first time since a Week 18 injury knocked him out of Los Angeles' playoff run. Despite how it ended, the star wideout backs head coach Brandon Staley's decision.

news

WR Jahan Dotson thinks Commanders' QB situation is 'settled': 'Sam Howell's gonna be our guy'

Commanders wide receiver Jahan Dotson believes Washington's quarterback situation is settled midway through June, with second-year quarterback Sam Howell set to become QB1.

news

Vikings QB Kirk Cousins holding out hope for Dalvin Cook return: 'Maybe there's an outside chance'

Dalvin Cook's quarterback for the past five years, Kirk Cousins, is still holding out hope that there's a chance of a Vikings reunion before the 2023 season commences.

news

Chargers' Austin Ekeler on RB market, franchise tags: It's 'tough for me to accept'

Chargers running back Austin Ekeler is locked in with Los Angeles for one more season after his search for better value in the trade market turned up empty, but the star player still has a tough time accepting the rampant devaluation of his position.

news

Around The NFL podcast: NFL love letters from secret admirers

A room filled with heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Marc Sessler and Gregg Rosenthal -- go around the NFL and read some intimate love letters from secret admirers.

news

Bills HC Sean McDermott clarifies situation with Stefon Diggs: Tuesday's absence was excused, issues 'resolved'

Bills head coach Sean McDermott spoke with reporters on Wednesday to address Stefon Diggs' absence from mandatory minicamp on Tuesday and the receiver's subsequent return to action.

news

Colts RB Jonathan Taylor hopeful of extension before season: 'It's kind of on them right now'

Following an injury plagued 2022 campaign, Colts RB Jonathan Taylor's goal is to be ready for training camp and also hopeful of working out an extension before the 2023 season kicks off.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, June 14

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Ravens OT Ronnie Stanley (ankle) feeling right entering 2023: 'This is as good as I've felt since 2019'

After dealing with a major ankle injury that has hindered much of his past three seasons, Ravens OT Ronnie Stanley finally feels like his All-Pro self entering 2023.

news

Bills WR Stefon Diggs present at practice after missing Tuesday's session

Buffalo Bills receiver Stefon Diggs is back in the building and participating mandatory minicamp on Wednesday after skipping Tuesday's practice.

news

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce plans on playing 'until the wheels fall off' as he enters 11th season

Entering his 11th season, Chiefs TE Travis Kelce was asked at the Chiefs' mandatory minicamp how long he plans to play.

news

Saints WR Chris Olave striving to improve after promising rookie season: 'I want to be the best'

Following a stellar rookie season, Saints WR Chris Olave aims to improve his contested catch skills and YAC along his ongoing quest to 'be the best' in Year 2.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More