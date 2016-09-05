Justin Forsett re-signs with Baltimore Ravens

Re-signing the running back has been alluded to since Forsett was released. The 30-year-old running back was set to make $3 million in 2016. According to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, Forsett inked a two-year deal worth $6 million -- nearly identical to what was left on his previous deal. Rapoport adds if Forsett eclipses 2015's rush yards, he'll receive a $100,000 incentive.
By cutting Forsett, the Ravens were able to carry defensive lineman Carl Davis and safety Matt Elam on their initial 53-man roster. Both Davis and Elam were then put on injured reserve Monday, making them eligible for the one "designated to return" label in the middle of the season (if a player is placed on IR prior to being on the 53-man roster he becomes ineligible for the return designation).
Terrance West looked like Baltimore's best back this preseason and Javorius (Buck) Allen is set for the third-down role. With impressive rookie Kenneth Dixon currently injured, the Ravens still needed depth in the backfield, paving the way for Forsett's return.