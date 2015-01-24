Justin Forsett: Ravens expressed they want me back

PHOENIX -- Justin Forsett turned a nomadic career into a Pro Bowl season in 2014, churning for 5.4 yards per attempt, tops in the NFL.
After spending the past four seasons with four different franchises, the 29-year-old wants to return to Baltimore for another season.
"That is the plan, they gave me my shot, they trusted me and believed in me enough to give me that shot so I'd like to stay," Forsett told Around The NFL after Friday's Pro Bowl practice.
The running back hasn't had contract discussions with the team, but Forsett is optimistic a deal could surface this offseason.
"They expressed that they want me back. I want to be back, so we'll see what happens," he said.
Part of the concern for the Ravens could be that Forsett's success came in a Gary Kubiak-led offense, which has similarly boosted the stock of other backs.
New offensive coordinator Marc Trestman stressed this week that he plans on retaining that zone-blocking scheme. Forsett believes that either way he could find success in Baltimore.
"I believe I can do all styles, but the last couple years I've been in a zone scheme, so I'm ready for whatever," he said.
"I'm excited," he said about Baltimore's changes this offseason. "I'm no stranger to a new offensive coordinator. I think I've had one every year in my career. So I'm excited about what we can do as an offense. The main thing is, my offensive line is intact, we still got weapons and I know we are going to be used right."
