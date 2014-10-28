Around the NFL

Justin Durant (torn biceps) not ruled out for year yet

Published: Oct 28, 2014
The Dallas Cowboys' defense has taken yet another hit. An MRI revealed that linebacker Justin Durant tore his biceps during Monday night's 20-17 loss to Washington, coach Jason Garrett announced Tuesday.

Though owner Jerry Jones said Monday that Durant is likely out for the season, Garrett would not rule the 29-year-old out for the remainder of the year.

It's a huge loss for a team that has already been without their best linebacker Sean Lee for the season. Durant is the team's leading tackler despite missing two games and was doing a solid job all year at weakside linebacker. This is not a defense with particularly good depth; 2012 fourth-round pick Kyle Wilber is next in line behind Durant.

The Cowboys' defense has overachieved this season, but they are still an ordinary unit. They are also without cornerback Morris Claiborne for the rest of the season. On Monday night, we saw what can happen to the Cowboys when the offense doesn't carry the day.

