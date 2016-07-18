Justin Durant joins Dallas Cowboys on one-year deal

A reunion with Justin Durant is the first step.
The Cowboys signed the veteran linebacker to a one-year deal Monday, the team announced. And even the team is billing the signing as a depth-related move.
McClain suited up for the Atlanta Falcons in 2015, registering 82 tackles in an otherwise forgettable season under Dan Quinn. He was released in February.
Durant played in Dallas in 2013 and 2014, compiling 73 tackles in 12 starts, and is familiar with the Cowboys' system. But at 31 years old, it's clear he's a stopgap at best.