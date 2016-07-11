Around the NFL

Justin Durant, Cowboys talking about possible reunion

Published: Jul 11, 2016 at 02:48 AM
The Dallas Cowboys could reunite with a familiar linebacker.

NFL Media's Mike Garafolo reported Monday that the Cowboys are talking to Justin Durant about a return, according to sources with knowledge of the situation.

Durant started 12 games in one year with the Atlanta Falcons, compiling 82 tackles. He was released in February after one uninspiring season on the strong side of Dan Quinn's defense.

Durant turns 31 in September. He spent the previous two seasons with the Cowboys, compiling 73 tackles in 12 starts.

The Cowboys are in need of linebacker help with Rolando McClain suspended 10 games.

Durant is familiar with the Cowboys' system and would add veteran depth, but at this stage of his career, the nine-year pro is a replacement-level player.

