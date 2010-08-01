Just like players, coaches need to continue improving their game

It's not that he isn't qualified for the job, but rather he's not diversified enough in his learning for the promotion. For example, it would be like learning to cook from chef extraordinaire Mario Batali and then being expected to make his same dishes in his same style and then have them all taste exactly the same. Well this happened to Sean McDermott in Philadelphia. Jim Johnson taught McDermott the game, how to coach it and how to call it. Unfortunately, Johnson took a leave of absence last offseason as he fought a cancerous tumor on his spine and died right after the start of training camp, which put McDermott in the top chair. He wanted to be just like Johnson, but he wasn't and neither were the results.