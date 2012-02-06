Just after Super Bowl win, Giants' Jones proposes to girlfriend

New York Giants linebacker Greg Jones followed his team's victory in Super Bowl XLVI with about the only thing that could top it -- he proposed to his girlfriend.
According to the Newark Star-Ledger, Jones made the proposal to his girlfriend Amanda shortly after the game ended, and she accepted.
"She was bawling," Jones told the newspaper. "I was like, 'I don't know how long she's going to keep crying.' "
The newspaper reported that Jones' now-fiancee is Mandy Piechowski, whom he met when he was a football player and she was a basketball player at Michigan State.
"She definitely knows how I feel. A speech wasn't even needed," he said.
"She's been here since day one and she knew me long before everything else."
Jones told the paper that he would have postponed the proposal had the Patriots pulled out the victory.