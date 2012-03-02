Jury reaches verdict in former Bronco's trial

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (AP) - A Colorado has reached a verdict in the sexual assault trial of former Denver Broncos cornerback Perrish Cox.
The six-man, six-woman jury met for about four hours Thursday and resumed deliberations Friday morning before assembling in the courtroom for the reading of the verdict.
Prosecutors say the evidence is straightforward: The alleged victim tells authorities she doesn't remember having sex the night she spent at Cox's apartment, but she became pregnant and DNA indicates Cox is the father.
Cox's defense attorney told jurors the alleged victim and another woman who had gone to Cox's apartment are "party girls," they were drinking, and they don't remember many parts of that night, including possibly having sex with each other or with Cox.