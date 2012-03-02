Jury reaches verdict in former Bronco's trial

Published: Mar 02, 2012 at 05:57 AM

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (AP) - A Colorado has reached a verdict in the sexual assault trial of former Denver Broncos cornerback Perrish Cox.

The six-man, six-woman jury met for about four hours Thursday and resumed deliberations Friday morning before assembling in the courtroom for the reading of the verdict.

Prosecutors say the evidence is straightforward: The alleged victim tells authorities she doesn't remember having sex the night she spent at Cox's apartment, but she became pregnant and DNA indicates Cox is the father.

Cox's defense attorney told jurors the alleged victim and another woman who had gone to Cox's apartment are "party girls," they were drinking, and they don't remember many parts of that night, including possibly having sex with each other or with Cox.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Roundup: Dolphins releasing starting safety Bobby McCain

Miami is creating some extra cap space by saying goodbye to one of is captains. The Dolphins have informed safety Bobby McCain that they are releasing him Thursday, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.
news

Lions make Frank Ragnow highest-paid center in NFL with extension through 2026

Detroit made Frank Ragnow the highest-paid center in the NFL, agreeing with the veteran to a four-year extension worth $13.5 million per year through 2026, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
news

Chris Ballard: Colts have had a 'seamless transition' to QB Carson Wentz so far

After trading for Carson Wentz this offseason, Colts GM Chris Ballard described how a seamless transition has much to do with the QB already having a relationship with coach Frank Reich. 
news

John Kuhn: Aaron Rodgers 'conflicted' about Packers future 

Former Packers fullback John Kuhn said he doesn't believe the ongoing situation between Aaron Rodgers and Green Bay is unsalvageable. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW