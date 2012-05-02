Jury breaks without verdict in Minn. fatal hit-run

Published: May 02, 2012 at 06:04 AM

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Jurors have ended two days of deliberations without reaching a verdict in the fatal hit-and-run trial of Amy Senser, the wife of ex-Minnesota Viking Joe Senser.

The jury recessed around 7 p.m. Wednesday after nearly 13 hours of deliberations that began Tuesday. They asked no questions of the judge Wednesday. They'll be sequestered for a second night.

Amy Senser is charged with three felony counts of criminal vehicular homicide and one misdemeanor count of careless driving in the Aug. 23 death of Anousone Phanthavong (ah-NOO'-sahn PAN'-tah-wong).

Prosecutors say she had to have known she struck the Thai restaurant chef on a Minneapolis freeway ramp. Senser says she had no idea she hit him until much later. When she knew is one of the critical issues for the jury to decide.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

