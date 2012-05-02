Jury breaks without verdict in Minn. fatal hit-run

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Jurors have ended two days of deliberations without reaching a verdict in the fatal hit-and-run trial of Amy Senser, the wife of ex-Minnesota Viking Joe Senser.
The jury recessed around 7 p.m. Wednesday after nearly 13 hours of deliberations that began Tuesday. They asked no questions of the judge Wednesday. They'll be sequestered for a second night.
Amy Senser is charged with three felony counts of criminal vehicular homicide and one misdemeanor count of careless driving in the Aug. 23 death of Anousone Phanthavong (ah-NOO'-sahn PAN'-tah-wong).
Prosecutors say she had to have known she struck the Thai restaurant chef on a Minneapolis freeway ramp. Senser says she had no idea she hit him until much later. When she knew is one of the critical issues for the jury to decide.