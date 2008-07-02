Jurevicius' training camp status uncertain after second knee surgery

CLEVELAND -- Cleveland Browns wide receiver Joe Jurevicius has undergone a second surgery on his right knee since January, a procedure that could prevent him from reporting to training camp on time.
Height: 6-5
Weight: 232
College: Penn State
Experience: 10
Jurevicius had swelling and discomfort in his knee related to his first operation, and the club said in a statement Tuesday that he had a further "clean out" on Monday at the Cleveland Clinic to "help his recovery and control his symptoms." The team said no determination has been made on Jurevicius' status for training camp, which opens July 23.
The 33-year-old had 50 catches for 614 yards and three touchdowns last season.
Following his first surgery, Jurevicius contracted a staph infection, the sixth Browns player in four years to get staph.
Jurevicius has two years remaining on a four-year contract he signed in 2006. The 10-year veteran, who has also played for the New York Giants, Tampa Bay and Seattle, returned to Cleveland to play for the team he grew up idolizing. He attended Lake Catholic High School in Mentor, Ohio.
