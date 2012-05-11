Junior Seau tribute will be attended by ex-teammates, opponents

Officials at San Diego's Qualcomm Stadium are expecting a crowd of 30,000 to 60,000 people for Friday's public tribute to Junior Seau, according to U-T San Diego.
Speakers will include former Chargers Dan Fouts, Rodney Harrison and LaDainian Tomlinson, former Chargers coach Bobby Ross. The Denver Post reported Thursday that Broncos owner Pat Bowlen is donating the use of his private plane to carry team executive John Elway, quarterback Peyton Manning, coach John Fox and defensive line coach Wayne Nunnely to the memorial.
La Canfora: San Diego Super Charger
Junior Seau was San Diego's hometown hero -- the can't-miss kid who never did. Jason La Canfora remembers an icon. **More ...**
Admission and parking are free for the event, which begins at 6:30 p.m. PT.
Seau committed suicide on May 2 at his home in suburban Oceanside, Calif., at the age of 43. His family will hold a private funeral service on Friday.
The linebacker played for the Miami Dolphins and the New England Patriots, but he made his most indelible impression in San Diego, where he spent 13 of his 20 NFL seasons playing for the Chargers.
In lieu of flowers, the team is inviting fans to make donations in Seau's honor to the Junior Seau Foundation. Tables will be available at the event, or donations can be mailed to the Junior Seau Foundation, 5275 Market St., Suite B, San Diego, CA 92114. Online donations can be made at Juniorseau.org..