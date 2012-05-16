Junior Seau's restaurant closing in wake of ex-Charger's death

SAN DIEGO -- A San Diego restaurant opened by Junior Seau in 1996 has closed its doors two weeks after the NFL star's suicide.
Wyche: Life after football
In light of the bounty saga, Junior Seau's suicide and mounting lawsuits, Steve Wyche explains why some fear retirement. More ...
Trustees of Seau's estate say they made the decision to close Seau's The Restaurant in Mission Valley on Wednesday.
Trustee Bette Hoffman says in a statement that the decision to close the restaurant was made to honor Seau's legacy. She also says trustees felt the restaurant's future profitability could be in question without Seau's leadership.
The eatery's website describes it as San Diego's largest sports-themed restaurant, with 60 TVs offering contemporary American grill cuisine.
Seau was a mainstay of the San Diego Chargers' defense in the 1990s after starring at Southern California.
He was found dead in his home with a self-inflicted gunshot wound May 2. He was 43.
Copyright 2012 by The Associated Press