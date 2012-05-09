Junior Seau's body released to his family after autopsy

OCEANSIDE, Calif. -- County officials say the body of former NFL linebacker Junior Seau was released to his family this weekend after undergoing an autopsy.
The North County Times reports researchers have expressed interest in studying Seau's brain, which may have suffered many concussions during his long football career.
Seau committed suicide by shooting himself in the chest May 2 in a spare bedroom of his house, where his girlfriend discovered him.
He played for the University of Southern California before joining the NFL's San Diego Chargers. Seau retired in 2009 after 20 seasons in the NFL, including stints with the Miami Dolphins and the New England Patriots.
His family is planning a private funeral Thursday in Oceanside. A public memorial is planned Friday evening at Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego.
