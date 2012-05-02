Junior Seau remembered for fun, energy he brought to football

During one game against the New York Jets, Crowder recalls, Seau was lined up man-to-man with wide receiver Wayne Chrebet. But Seau knew what the play was, so he completely abandoned his coverage, leaving Chrebet wide open down the field. The problem for the Jets was Seau knew quarterback Chad Pennington's first read would be to the opposite side of the field -- and he sacked him for an eight-yard loss before Pennington ever knew what hit him.