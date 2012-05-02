Analysis

Junior Seau remembered for fun, energy he brought to football

Published: May 02, 2012 at 11:27 AM

PLANTATION, Fla. -- As former NFL linebacker Channing Crowder pulled up to Jacaranda Golf Club, a few miles from the Miami Dolphins' facility where he spent a season under the mentorship of Junior Seau, Crowder did exactly what anyone would do when they hear unbelievable and unthinkable news about a friend.

Crowder scrolled through his cell phone to Seau's name, and he called him.

But it just rang. And rang. And rang. Nobody answered, sparking the first sickening realization that, yes, Seau is gone.

Rapoport: Seau everyone's buddy

In the twilight of his career, Junior Seau left quite an impression on the New England Patriots, Ian Rapoport writes. More ...

"Just crazy, man," said Crowder, shaking his head. "Nobody was like Seau."

On a strange afternoon when a man is forced to begin referencing his friend in the past tense, Crowder spent the next several hours telling one story after another, just like everyone else who ever knew or played with one of the most popular players in the history of the NFL.

That's the thing about Seau: It wasn't just his 12 Pro Bowls that defined him. It wasn't just that he played into his 40s. It wasn't just what he did on Sundays at all. It was the stories -- the crazy, fun, energized, memorable, impactful stories. Some pretty funny ones, too.

In 2005, which was Nick Saban's first of two seasons with the Dolphins, the notoriously strict coach called Seau over to him during a practice because the linebacker was wearing normal sneakers instead of cleats.

"Where's your cleats?" Saban scoffed.

"Buddy, buddy, buddy," said Seau, as recalled by Crowder. "If I wear cleats, then I'm going to be running faster than everybody, then I'm going to hurt somebody. You don't want me to hurt anybody, do you? We don't want that!"

Seau then turned around, without waiting for an answer, and ran back to the huddle.

"The crazy thing is, he says it because he feels that way," Crowder laughed.

And actually, he proved it once during a very casual practice when players were wearing nothing more than shells and helmets (not full pads). Seau figured out what play the offense was running, and he bolted through the line, slamming into running back Ricky Williams with a helmet-to-helmet thud.

"Both of them fell on their asses," Crowder said. "It was a crazy hit, and everyone's looking at Junior like, 'What the hell are you doing?' But from that moment on, the rest of the practice was amazing.

"If Junior was going to be knocking people around at his age, then we had to tighten up. And we sure did."

Crowder spent his rookie season playing alongside Seau, and although Seau only played the first seven games of that season before landing on injured reserve, it was enough to resonate for a lifetime. Crowder was often amazed by Seau's unique ability to predict exactly what an opposing team would do -- and act on it with an animal-like approach.

During one game against the New York Jets, Crowder recalls, Seau was lined up man-to-man with wide receiver Wayne Chrebet. But Seau knew what the play was, so he completely abandoned his coverage, leaving Chrebet wide open down the field. The problem for the Jets was Seau knew quarterback Chad Pennington's first read would be to the opposite side of the field -- and he sacked him for an eight-yard loss before Pennington ever knew what hit him.

"He'd take some really big gambles," Crowder said. "But he made 12 Pro Bowls. Clearly, it worked out more often than it didn't!"

While Crowder doesn't recall Seau as a "rah-rah" guy, he remembers more one-on-one inspiration from him. If a cornerback missed an interception, Seau would run up to him and say something like, "Buddy, buddy, buddy (yes, he called everyone 'buddy'), don't worry about that one -- but you owe me two picks now! You owe it to me!"

Undoubtedly, the massive respect that Seau garnered from his teammates always led to inspired play around him.

"When he was on the field, he was full tilt -- all day and all night," Crowder said. "That's what people screwed up: They assumed because he was a vet, he'd take it easy on you. He's out there outrunning everybody on every sprint, laughing and stuff. 'You gotta get those legs right! C'mon buddy! You gotta get those legs right!' "

La Canfora: San Diego Super Charger

Junior Seau was San Diego's hometown hero -- the can't-miss kid who never did. Jason La Canfora remembers an icon. More ...

As Crowder told that story, he let out a big belly chuckle, the type of laugh that tells you his genuine appreciation for the man that Seau was. It was the type of laugh that provided assurance that Seau's legacy won't be remembered for how the world lost him -- but instead by the way he inspired.

The NFL will mourn the loss of one of its greatest players in the coming weeks and months, but rest assured, it won't all be tears. Not when the person who is gone left so many with memories of laughter.

"Tell me something negative about Junior Seau that you've ever heard," Crowder said. "He was a great guy. When it came to his teammates, he did everything right. Just a great person that had a great impact on my life."

Follow Jeff Darlington on Twitter @jeffdarlington

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Giants need to re-sign Daniel Jones, Saquon Barkley; plus, top 5 game wreckers and Sam Ehlinger's traits

Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley are fueling the 6-1 Giants, but both are currently set to hit free agency. Should New York re-up the 25-year-old duo? Bucky Brooks weighs in. Plus, the top five game wreckers right now and a Sam Ehlinger scouting report.

news

2022 NFL trade deadline player-team fits: Packers should get WR Brandin Cooks for Aaron Rodgers

Which wide receiver should the Packers target prior to the Nov. 1 NFL trade deadline? Kevin Patra identifies 10 player-team fits that he'd like to see come to fruition in swaps before time runs out.

news

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs providing unexpected identity to Josh McDaniels' offense

The expectation coming into the season was that the Raiders' offense would revolve around a talented passing game. Now in Week 8, running back Josh Jacobs has given Josh McDaniels' unit an unexpected identity, Jim Trotter writes.

news

NFL Week 8 bold predictions: Aaron Rodgers shut out by Bills; Geno Smith torches Giants with five TDs

Is Aaron Rodgers about to hit a new low in Buffalo? Will Geno Smith light up his former team when the Giants visit Seattle? NFL Network analysts make bold predictions for Week 8 of the 2022 season.

news

2023 NFL Draft: Top 25 Senior Bowl prospects entering Week 9 of college football season

Texas Tech edge rusher Tyree Wilson has established himself as one of the premier QB hunters in college football this season. Where does he land in Chad Reuter's fresh set of prospect rankings for the 2023 Reese's Senior Bowl. Check out the full list, 1-25.

news

2022 NFL season's top 10 slot receivers: Rams' Cooper Kupp, Bengals' Tyler Boyd lead group

Is the Jaguars' decision to make a big investment in Christian Kirk paying off so far? See where he lands in the Next Gen Stats analytics team's ranking of the top 10 slot receivers right now.

news

Week 8 NFL game picks: Win streaks end for Giants and Jets; 49ers complete sweep of Rams

Will four-game win streaks for the Giants and Jets both end on Sunday? Can the 49ers complete a sweep of the Rams? Gregg Rosenthal makes his picks for every Week 8 game.

news

NFL Week 8 underdogs: Can injury-stricken Jets best Pats? Will Taylor Heinicke's Commanders win again?

Can the Jets snap their 12-game losing streak against the Pats? Will the Taylor Heinicke-led Commanders continue their winning ways on Sunday? Nick Shook believes in four underdog teams in Week 8 of the 2022 NFL season.

news

RB Index, Week 8: Teams that should trade for a running back ahead of NFL trade deadline

With the NFL trade deadline just around the corner, Maurice Jones-Drew highlights four teams that should make a move for a running back, including three squads at the top of their respective divisions.

news

NFL QB Index, Week 8: Patrick Mahomes back in the No. 1 spot; Daniel Jones climbing toward top 10

Heading into Week 8 of the 2022 NFL season, there's a change at the very top of Marc Sessler's QB1 rankings. Meanwhile, Daniel Jones soars to great heights as Aaron Rodgers plummets to new lows. See the full pecking order, 1-32.

news

Offensive Player Rankings, Week 8: Five best bang-for-your-buck QBs AND five worst QB values of 2022

As the 2022 NFL season nears the midway point, David Carr examines the five quarterbacks offering the best bang for the buck in 2022 -- including two players not on rookie contracts -- plus the five worst QB values.

news

Former NFL player Sam Gash focusing on positives after going through multiple battles with cancer

Former NFL player and assistant coach Sam Gash talks to Kayla Burton about his multiple battles with cancer -- and how the NFL's Dedicated Hospital Network Program helped him manage his health care journey.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE