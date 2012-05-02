Junior Seau found dead at California home

Published: May 02, 2012 at 09:53 AM

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (AP) - Police in Oceanside, Calif., say former NFL star Junior Seau has been found dead at his home.

Police Lt. Karen Laser confirmed the death Wednesday but released no other details.

Police responded to a report of a shooting at 10 a.m. at Seau's home on the coast north of San Diego.

Seau was a standout linebacker with the University of Southern California before going to the San Diego Chargers, whom he led to the Super Bowl following the 1994 season.

He remained with the Chargers until 2003 and went on to play with the Miami Dolphins and New England Patriots before retiring after the 2009 season.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Vikings WR Adam Thielen injury update; plus, more NFL news from Week 13's Sunday games

NFL.com is monitoring all injury news from Sunday's games in Week 13 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

Panthers fire offensive coordinator Joe Brady after 5-7 start to season

The Carolina Panthers have parted ways with offensive coordinator Joe Brady, the team announced Sunday.
news

College Football Playoff: Five NFL draft takeaways from final rankings

The College Football Playoff semifinal matchups are set. What will NFL scouts be watching for in the two games? Dan Parr provides five takeaways.
news

Giants QB Daniel Jones likely out multiple weeks with neck injury

﻿Mike Glennon﻿ has made only five starts over the past four seasons. He might get a few more with the Giants this December. Daniel Jones will likely be out multiple weeks while dealing with a neck injury, Ian Rapoport reports.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW