Junior Galette fires agent in hopes of return to 'Skins

All signs point toward Junior Galette wanting to remain in Washington, including a recent change of agents.
Per The Washington Post, Galette fired short-time representative Peter Schaffer, which will end up stalling talks with the Redskins while Galette works to find a new contract advisor. Per rules governed by the NFL Player's Association, a player firing an agent needs to wait five calendar days before hiring a new one -- so it could take at least that long for Galette's new team to get an audience with Washington general manager Scot McCloughan and work out a new deal.
McCloughan is also repped by Schaffer. Galette told The Post that he wants an agent "that's on the same page as me." Schaffer was the fourth agent employed by Galette.
The article noted that Galette is looking for a one-year prove-it deal. At 27, he's coming off a torn Achilles that forced him to miss the entire 2015 season. He hit injured reserve a week before the season-opener. Galette was also suspended for two games in November for a domestic violence incident. He served that suspension while on IR, and should be healthy to start the 2016 season.
"I know I'm coming off of the Achilles, but I'm doing great, I'm 27 years old, and I've seen older players come back from this injury and have great years," Galette told The Post recently. "My body fat is down to 8 percent, I'm eating and sleeping better than I ever have, I've matured and I'm hungrier than I've ever been. I know I can dominate again this season."
Galette had 22 sacks in his final two seasons with the Saints, but did not come without some character concerns and issues with members of the coaching staff.