Junior Galette fires agent in hopes of return to 'Skins

Per The Washington Post, Galette fired short-time representative Peter Schaffer, which will end up stalling talks with the Redskins while Galette works to find a new contract advisor. Per rules governed by the NFL Player's Association, a player firing an agent needs to wait five calendar days before hiring a new one -- so it could take at least that long for Galette's new team to get an audience with Washington general manager Scot McCloughan and work out a new deal.