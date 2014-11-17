Julius Thomas' sprained ankle deemed minor injury

Denver's high-octane offense has dodged a bullet.
NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday that Julius Thomas might not miss any time after suffering a sprained ankle in Sunday's upset loss to the St. Louis Rams, per a source informed of the Broncos tight end's status.
Rapoport was told that the injury is considered minor, despite knocking Thomas out of action during the first half of a tilt that saw St. Louis badgerPeyton Manning and the Broncos with 12 pass deflections and a pair of interceptions.
Denver also lost Emmanuel Sanders to a concussion and saw Montee Ball aggravate his groin injury twice in the loss. This wasn't the same offense on Sunday, especially without Thomas, who stands as the first tight end in NFL history with at least 12 touchdowns in back-to-back seasons.
