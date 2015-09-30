Julius Thomas on finger: The good news is no bad news

Julius Thomas underwent surgery to repair a finger injury on Sept. 1. At the time, it was believed the new Jaguars tight end would be ready for action after a month.
We'll hit that month marker on Thursday, but Thomas has yet to be cleared for football activities. This perhaps can be seen as a cause for concern regarding Jacksonville's big free-agent acquisition, but Thomas isn't ringing any alarm bells.
"The good news is, no bad news," Thomas said Wednesday, according to The Florida Times-Union. "But no dates (to return), no nothing. Just waiting to get cleared."
Thomas had his latest check-up on the finger earlier this week. There is virtually no chance we see him in Week 4 against the Colts, but the tight end believes he's close to returning. He has been taking part in limited individual workouts for two weeks.
"I'm hoping I get a text in the middle of the night (saying), 'You're cleared,' and the next day, I'm ready to go," he said. "I don't want to speculate to get everybody too excited, myself included. I want to wait and when I find out, you'll see me pulling that helmet down and running around."