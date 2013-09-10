Julius Thomas leads Week 2 waiver-wire options

Need to improve your fantasy football roster? NFL.com Fantasy has you covered. Each week, we'll offer up the 10 players you need to target off the waiver wire in that neverending quest to take home a fantasy league championship!
1. Julius Thomas, TE, Denver Broncos (7.6 percent owned): Thomas had a nice start to the regular season (that's an understatement), posting a ridiculous 110 yards with two touchdowns and 23.00 fantasy points in a Thursday night win over the Baltimore Ravens. While that might be his best stat line of the entire 2013 campaign, this talented former basketball player now needs to be owned in all fantasy leagues.
2. Le'Veon Bell, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers (54.1 percent owned): The Steelers backfield is an absolute mess right now, which was evident in Week 1 against the Tennessee Titans. Enter Bell, who is almost certain to be the team's featured runner once he's back in action coming off an injured foot. At the very least, the talented rookie is well worth adding and stashing on your roster until he gets back out on the gridiron.
3. Jordan Cameron, TE, Cleveland Browns (59.6 percent owned): A preseason sleeper candidate on NFL.com, Cameron sure did make an immediate impact in fantasy leagues. The Southern California product had nine catches for 108 yards with one touchdown and a very solid 16.80 fantasy points against the Miami Dolphins. In an offense run under the guidance of OC Norv Turner, Cameron has a shot to become a No. 1 fantasy option.
4. Terrelle Pryor, QB, Oakland Raiders (26.2 percent owned): Pryor might not be considered a top passer (or even an average one), but what he can do with his legs makes him a legitimate fantasy asset. He showed that in Week 1, when he broke the Raiders' record for rushing yards by a quarterback and scored 19.88 fantasy points against the Indianapolis Colts. Pryor needs to be owned as a No. 2 signal-caller with potential.
5. Julian Edelman, WR, New England Patriots (1.9 percent owned): It's going to be tough to figure out which Patriots wide receiver produces the most fantasy points on a week-to-week basis. Of course, that doesn't mean you should ignore Edelman's 79-yard, two-touchdown performance against the Buffalo Bills in Week 1. He might turn into a nice red-zone option for quarterback Tom Brady, so grab him up as a viable No. 5 wide receiver.
6. Carson Palmer, QB, Arizona Cardinals (37.4 percent owned): Palmer is no longer a default No. 1 fantasy quarterback at this stage of his career, but he is a viable option based on the matchups. And with a game against the Detroit Lions up next on the schedule, he has a chance to bear some fantasy fruit. As a result, those owners looking to add a signal-caller for a one-week start could do much worse heading into Week 2.
7. Philip Rivers, QB, San Diego Chargers (15.5 percent owned): Rivers went off on Monday night, throwing four touchdown passes while scoring 23.60 fantasy points in a loss to the Houston Texans. While one tremendous performance doesn't magically turn him back into an elite fantasy quarterback, Rivers should now at least be owned in most fantasy leagues with 12-plus teams. He faces the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 2.
8. Knowshon Moreno, RB, Denver Broncos (17.3 percent owned): The Broncos have a confusing backfield-by-committee with Moreno, Montee Ball and Ronnie Hillman in the mix, but it was Moreno who started in Week 1. As a result, he needs to be owned in more than just 17.3 percent of all leagues. He should at least be more widely owned than Hillman (66.1 percent), who is now third on the current depth chart and is losing value fast.
9. Joique Bell, RB, Detroit Lions (4.2 percent owned): Bell, who had an impressive 52 catches in 2012, scored two touchdowns and scored a surprising 21.20 fantasy points against the Minnesota Vikings. Now the No. 2 running back behind Reggie Bush (Mikel Leshoure was inactive in Week 1), Bell should be owned in all larger leagues and used as a legit handcuff for owners who landed Bush in their fantasy football drafts.
10. EJ Manuel, QB, Buffalo Bills (6.7 percent owned): If you're in a deeper league and need a No. 2 quarterback, take a chance on Manuel. He put up nice numbers in his first NFL start, throwing for two touchdown passes with 16.30 fantasy points in a loss to the New England Patriots. There's clearly a lot of potential for the versatile former Florida State signal-caller moving forward, both on the field and in fantasy land.
Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on NFL.com and NFL Network and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame. Have a burning question on anything fantasy related? Tweet it to @Michael_Fabiano or send a question via Facebook!