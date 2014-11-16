Around the NFL

Julius Thomas, Emmanuel Sanders, Montee Ball injured

Published: Nov 16, 2014 at 07:18 AM
Chris Wesseling

Around the NFL Writer

The Denver Broncos were not only unable to come from behind to beat the Rams in St. Louis on Sunday, but they had to do it without several key players.

Julius Thomas was ruled out for the game after sustaining an ankle injury in the first half. The superstar tight end managed just three yards on two catches prior to getting hurt.

Thomas isn't alone in the trainer's ward.

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported that the tight end sprained his ankle, per a source informed of the injury. He's scheduled for an MRI on Monday.

Emmanuel Sanders was sent to the locker room in the third quarter after taking a vicious hit from safety Rodney McLeod. The team, soon after, announced the receiver would not return due to a concussion.

Also, running back Montee Ball twice aggravated his groin injury; he did not return. He was limping noticeably.

With so many key players sidelined, the Broncos' offense had its least productive afternoon of the season.

