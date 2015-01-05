Around the NFL

Julius Peppers wants to play for Packers in 2015

Published: Jan 05, 2015 at 02:58 AM

Julius Peppers plans on playing a 14th season in 2015, and as far as he knows, it will be as a member of the Green Bay Packers.

"That's the plan. I hope so," Peppers said, via ESPN Wisconsin. "So far, so good. I feel like the team as a whole has played well, obviously we wanted to make the playoffs and win the division and all those things, and we're on track to do everything we set out to do."

Peppers has been well worth the money this season and has provided much more than just the seven sacks he's been credited for. His 31 registered hurries and 11 quarterback hits are both in the top 10 at his position, according to Pro Football Focus.

However, he is scheduled to count $12 million against the team's salary cap next season.

Restructuring to stay might be an option.

"Maybe," Peppers said. "That hasn't even been on my radar, to be honest with you. It's not really important right now, so I haven't really thought about it."

This season has been just another chapter in a pretty unbelievable career from Peppers, who turns 35 in just two weeks. In eight of his 13 seasons, he's hit double-digit sacks and sits behind just three others -- Jared Allen, DeMarcus Ware and John Abraham -- on the active sack leaders list.

Perhaps a Super Bowl victory changes his mind. He is, after all, one of the many veterans who upgraded this offseason for a shot at the big game.

But regardless, he is worth Green Bay taking a look at for next year.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

