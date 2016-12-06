JULIUS PEPPERS UNSURE IF HE'LL RETIRE AT SEASON'S END

We demand answers immediately, but for a person in Peppers' position it's all about how he feels at any given moment. This is a heady time in a player's career and Peppers has to be bouncing between the desire to win a Super Bowl and the benefits of getting out of the game after a long and productive career, one that has included 142.5 sacks (fifth all-time). The Packers would have been the safest bet years ago but have faltered down the stretch and are currently mired in an uneven season. All of it will eventually end up impacting a decision -- whenever that decision comes.