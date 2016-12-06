JULIUS PEPPERS UNSURE IF HE'LL RETIRE AT SEASON'S END

JULIUS PEPPERS UNSURE IF HE'LL RETIRE AT SEASON'S ENDJULIUS PEPPERS UNSURE IF HE'LL RETIRE AT SEASON'S END
Packers linebacker and shoo-in Hall of Famer Julius Peppers isn't sure if 2016 will be his final run.
"I'm not saying that I don't want to play next year," Peppers said, via PackersNews.com. "I'm not saying that I do. I'm just saying that right now, I don't know. And I'll figure it out at some point.
"There's a lot of things that can happen between now and February."
Peppers is 36 and will be a free agent at the end of the season. He already has 6.5 sacks this year and posted double-digit sacks and a Pro Bowl bid in 2015 at age 35. Peppers is in tremendous shape and would almost certainly have his pick of contending teams to play for next season if he so chooses.
The luxury for Peppers is time. Players in his skill range are allowed to wait as long as they want to before picking an eventual destination -- or retirement. As a versatile defensive end and linebacker, he would translate well across almost any scheme. There isn't a coordinator in the league who wouldn't have a good idea of how to use him.
We demand answers immediately, but for a person in Peppers' position it's all about how he feels at any given moment. This is a heady time in a player's career and Peppers has to be bouncing between the desire to win a Super Bowl and the benefits of getting out of the game after a long and productive career, one that has included 142.5 sacks (fifth all-time). The Packers would have been the safest bet years ago but have faltered down the stretch and are currently mired in an uneven season. All of it will eventually end up impacting a decision -- whenever that decision comes.