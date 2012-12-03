Julius Peppers: Russell Wilson caught Bears off guard

The read-option plays and running ability of Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson appeared to catch the Chicago Bears' defense off guard.
"He likes to play with his legs," defensive end Julius Peppers said Sunday, via the Chicago Tribune. "We weren't prepared for it, but he did a good job today."
Watching Peppers, we don't think he was taking a shot at the coaching staff. He was just stating the obvious. Wilson had 67 rushing yards after halftime in the Seahawks' 23-17 overtime win.
"As the game went on, I continued to tell the coaches and they saw it too," Wilson said, via the Chicago Sun-Times. "Especially in the end of the game, the read option is wide open."
Bears coach Lovie Smith said he did a "terrible job" preparing his team, although we don't think he was referring to his defensive decisions. He was more worried about not taking a short field goal early in the game.
We'd be more worried about his defense. The Bears have lost three of four games, learning what happens when the defense doesn't force a ton of turnovers and create points. The injuries continue to mount. Cornerback Tim Jennings (shoulder) and linebacker Brian Urlacher (shoulder) were hurt late in the game.
The Bears' defense dominates against the NFL's lesser squads, but how will it handle the Green Bay Packers in Week 15? Chicago now is 1-4 against teams currently in playoff position. That one win came in the season opener against the Indianapolis Colts.
"Terrible job I did getting our football team ready," Smith said. "I thought we were ready to go. Some decisions I made really hurt us early on."