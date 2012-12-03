Julius Peppers: Russell Wilson caught Bears off guard

Published: Dec 03, 2012 at 02:03 AM
Headshot_Author_Gregg_Rosenthal_2019_png
Gregg Rosenthal

Around The NFL Editor

The read-option plays and running ability of Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson appeared to catch the Chicago Bears' defense off guard.

"He likes to play with his legs," defensive end Julius Peppers said Sunday, via the Chicago Tribune. "We weren't prepared for it, but he did a good job today."

Watching Peppers, we don't think he was taking a shot at the coaching staff. He was just stating the obvious. Wilson had 67 rushing yards after halftime in the Seahawks' 23-17 overtime win.

"As the game went on, I continued to tell the coaches and they saw it too," Wilson said, via the Chicago Sun-Times. "Especially in the end of the game, the read option is wide open."

Bears coach Lovie Smith said he did a "terrible job" preparing his team, although we don't think he was referring to his defensive decisions. He was more worried about not taking a short field goal early in the game.

On NFL Network
NFL Replay will re-air the Seattle Seahawks' 23-17 overtime win over the Chicago Bears in Week 13 on Tuesday, Dec. 4 at 9:30 p.m. ET.

» NFL Network schedule

We'd be more worried about his defense. The Bears have lost three of four games, learning what happens when the defense doesn't force a ton of turnovers and create points. The injuries continue to mount. Cornerback Tim Jennings (shoulder) and linebacker Brian Urlacher (shoulder) were hurt late in the game.

The Bears' defense dominates against the NFL's lesser squads, but how will it handle the Green Bay Packers in Week 15? Chicago now  is 1-4 against teams currently in playoff position. That one win came in the season opener against the Indianapolis Colts.

"Terrible job I did getting our football team ready," Smith said. "I thought we were ready to go. Some decisions I made really hurt us early on."

Follow Gregg Rosenthal on Twitter @greggrosenthal.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2022 NFL season, Week 11: What We Learned from Titans' victory over Packers on Thursday night

Derrick Henry and a formidable defensive performance keyed the Titans' 27-17 victory over Aaron Rodgers and the host Packers on Thursday night.

news

Patrick Mahomes, Justin Jefferson, Justin Fields among stars on pace to set single-season records

Justin Fields and fellow quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen and Justin Herbert, wide receiver Justin Jefferson and running back Austin Ekeler could each be record-breakers by season's end.

news

Chargers WR Mike Williams excited about possibly returning alongside Keenan Allen: 'It would be good to get us both back and both in the groove'

Neither player Keenan Allen or Mike Williams has seen game action since Week 7, but that could change Sunday night when the Los Angeles Chargers take on the Kansas City Chiefs.

news

Week 11 Thursday inactives: Tennessee Titans at Green Bay Packers

The official inactives for the Tennessee Titans at Green Bay Packers on Thursday night.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE