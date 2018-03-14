 Skip to main content
Advertising

Julius Peppers returning to Panthers on one-year deal

Published: Mar 14, 2018 at 06:10 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Julius Peppers won't ride off into the sunset just yet.

The 38-year-old pass rusher will return to the Carolina Panthers on a one-year contract, the team announced.

Joe Person of the Charlotte Observer first reported the news.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported that the deal is worth $5 million.

Peppers will enter his 17th NFL season with 154.5 career sacks, fourth-most all time, and just 5.5 behind third-place Hall of Famer Kevin Green.

In 2017, Peppers played a rotational role in his return to Carolina after stints with the Bears and Packers. Peppers showed few signs of a major drop off. The veteran's 11 sacks tied for most on the Panthers with Mario Addison.

Peppers should continue to get spot rest in 2018, but provides the Panthers with a proved pass-rusher to help bridge the gap as Carolina looks to get younger on the edge.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Bills HC Sean McDermott: 'Narrow-minded' to say Buffalo hasn't had success without Super Bowl win

Speaking Sunday with NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero, Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott discussed the team's battles through adversity last season, whether their Super Bowl window is closing, and what measures success without a Lombardi.
news

Patriots HC Jerod Mayo: Drafting QB at No. 3 is 'priority right now,' but 'all the options are still open for us'

Holding the No. 3 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, the New England Patriots are expected to draft a quarterback. But speaking Sunday with NFL Network's Steve Wyche, head coach Jerod Mayo said that while QB is obviously a focus for the team going into the draft, it's not a bygone conclusion that this is the only direction they could go with their first pick.
news

Jets HC Robert Saleh excited to accomplish things in 2024 'we were supposed to accomplish a year ago'

There's not so much buzz around the Jets this offseason following a premature coronation tour last year. Head coach Robert Saleh is content with that, even if he still maintains the same expectations for New York.
news

Commanders HC Dan Quinn: It would be 'fair to envision' Washington selecting QB in 2024 NFL Draft

Speaking with NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero at the Annual League Meeting on Saturday, Commanders head coach Dan Quinn says it would be "fair to envision" Washington drafting a quarterback in the 2024 NFL Draft.