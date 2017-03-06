Around the NFL

Julius Peppers plans to play 16th NFL season

Published: Mar 06, 2017 at 12:51 AM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Julius Peppers won't hang up his cleats.

The veteran pass rusher was unsure if he'd retire following the Green Bay Packers playoff exit. Time has clarified his decision to play a 16th season.

Peppers' agent, Carl Carey, told ESPN the 37-year-old quarterback nightmare has at least one more year left.

"Julius, after taking some time to reflect during the offseason, has decided that he still has the desire and enthusiasm for the game, and his intention is to play a 16th NFL season," Carey said.

Peppers hasn't missed a game in almost a decade -- since 2007 -- and compiled 7.5 sacks in 2016, despite getting more rest reps in a rotational role.

The veteran is set to become a free agent this week. Carey told ESPN he's had discussions with the Packers about Peppers returning to Green Bay for a fourth season.

With a veteran like Peppers, a chance at a ring will likely outweigh the financial windfall that comes with free agency. Given Green Bay's continuing need at pass rusher and Peppers' comfort with the organization, a reunion makes sense for both sides.

"He feels great," Carey said. "He's currently working out in Miami, and he's ready to go."

