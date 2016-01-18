Around the NFL

Julius Peppers 'not sure' if he'll return for 2016

Published: Jan 18, 2016 at 01:55 AM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

Could this be it for Julius Peppers?

Turning 36 on Monday -- happy birthday, by the way -- Green Bay's veteran pass rusher acknowledged Saturday night that he was "not sure" if he'll return for his 15th NFL season in 2016.

"We'll talk about that when it's time," Peppers told reporters after the Packers lost a crushing 26-20 overtime thriller to the Cardinals in the NFC divisional round.

Peppers played well this season, piling up 10.5 sacks over 16 straight starts for a Packers defense that improved down the stretch. The takedown totals were his most since 2012, but he's also set to count $10.5 million against the cap next season.

Still, his presence on the outside allowed Green Bay to use Clay Matthews at inside linebacker, and it's clear Peppers is beloved by a locker room that voted him a playoff captain for the second straight year.

"He does all the right things," said defensive end Mike Daniels. "He truly shows you how to carry yourself on and off the field. I'm just very happy that I had an opportunity to play with him, and hopefully we can get it done for him (next season). He has everything but a Super Bowl ring."

Like plenty of veterans after a long season, Peppers needs time to think and get his body right. If both sides still feel the money is right, we'd expect him to return for one more shot at the Lombardi.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Packers RB Aaron Jones believed to have suffered MCL sprain in win vs. Seahawks

Packers RB Aaron Jones sustained a knee injury in the third quarter against the Seahawks and did not return.
news

Cowboys DC Dan Quinn receives game ball after blowout win over Falcons

Ex-Falcons coach Dan Quinn received the game ball after the Cowboys defensive coordinator held his former team out of the end zone in the 43-3 victory. 
news

Cam Newton runs for TD on first snap vs. Cardinals, throws TD on second play: 'I'm back!'

It took all of one play for Cam Newton to make a booming announcement to the football world: "I'm back!" The former MVP repeated that roar after rushing for a 2-yard touchdown on his first snap of the 2021 season. His second snap resulted in a passing touchdown.
news

2021 NFL season, Week 10: What we learned from Sunday's games

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's Week 10 action. 
news

Steelers LB T.J. Watt suffers hip, knee injuries in tie with Lions

Pittsburgh linebacker T.J. Watt exited Sunday's game against the Lions late in the third quarter with a hip injury and did not return.
news

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray (ankle), WR DeAndre Hopkins (hamstring) inactive vs. Panthers

Aiming to maintain the top spot in the NFC, the Cardinals will have to do so without their franchise quarterback and his No. 1 wide receiver for a second consecutive week.
news

Washington DE Chase Young (knee) feared to have torn ACL vs. Buccaneers

Chase Young is down and out -- perhaps for the rest of the season. The Washington Football Team's star pass rusher is feared to have torn his ACL in the second quarter of Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, Ian Rapoport reports. Young's knee appeared to buckle while coming off the edge in pursuit of Tom Brady.
news

Vikings OL Dakota Dozier released from hospital following bout with COVID-19

Vikings offensive lineman Dakota Dozier has been released from the hospital after a bout with COVID-19, Tom Pelissero reports. Dozier, who is fully vaccinated, was admitted to the emergency room Tuesday night after experiencing breathing issues.
news

2021 NFL season: Notable injuries, news from Sunday's Week 10 games

The Buccaneers ruled cornerback Richard Sherman (calf) out of Sunday's game against Washington before kickoff. Plus, other news from around the NFL on Sunday.
news

Jaguars RB James Robinson (heel) active vs. Colts

The Jacksonville Jaguars will have their top running back Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts. Ian Rapoport reports that James Robinson will play today. He is officially active.
news

Inactive reports for Sunday's Week 10 NFL games

The full inactive reports for each Sunday game for Week 10 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

Injury roundup: Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins not expected to play vs. Panthers

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who didn't practice this week due to a hamstring injury, is unlikely to play against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW