Julio Jones says toe injury no longer an issue for him

"We're going to ramp up practice. We're not going to make (practice time) up. Just basically going back to normal practice for me. That's it, though. I'm not limited anymore."
Although Jones said things are back to normal for him, he was listed as limited in Wednesday's practice session.
Jones has been dealing with a toe injury for weeks. He was limited in some games down the stretch, but doesn't anticipate any issues on Sunday.
"It's been the same for a while now. It's good to go," he said of his toe.
Per Wyche, Falcons coach Dan Quinn emphasized that he can't wait to see Mack go against defensive tackle Grady Jarrett in one-on-one drills in completive practices to close the week.
With both Jones and Mack ready for a full workload, the Falcons' high-powered offense will be at full-strength versus the New England Patriots.