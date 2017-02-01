Around the NFL

Julio Jones says toe injury no longer an issue for him

Published: Feb 01, 2017 at 04:38 AM
Kevin Patra

Julio Jones isn't worried about his lingering toe issue bothering him in Super Bowl LI.

The Atlanta Falcons receiver was limited on Monday but said Wednesday he's feeling better.

"We're going to ramp up practice. We're not going to make (practice time) up. Just basically going back to normal practice for me. That's it, though. I'm not limited anymore."

Although Jones said things are back to normal for him, he was listed as limited in Wednesday's practice session.

Jones has been dealing with a toe injury for weeks. He was limited in some games down the stretch, but doesn't anticipate any issues on Sunday.

"It's been the same for a while now. It's good to go," he said of his toe.

As for the other injury the Falcons are monitoring, center Alex Mack (sprained left ankle) will also ramp up his practice work in the coming days, NFL Network's Steve Wyche reported Wednesday. He was officially limited in practice.

Per Wyche, Falcons coach Dan Quinn emphasized that he can't wait to see Mack go against defensive tackle Grady Jarrett in one-on-one drills in completive practices to close the week.

With both Jones and Mack ready for a full workload, the Falcons' high-powered offense will be at full-strength versus the New England Patriots.

