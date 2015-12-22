Julio Jones, Roddy White say Josh Norman is not tough

Outside of the fact that this is exactly what Norman wants heading into the game, it will be interesting to see how the matchup plays out. Even though Carolina has already beaten the Falcons this year, Jones played relatively well against Norman and that can't make Norman happy. Norman might also be under some intense scrutiny from officials following Sunday's on-field battle royal with Odell Beckham, which could impact the way he handles receivers. Norman played a part in the chaos and could still incur a fine.