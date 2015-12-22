Julio Jones, Roddy White say Josh Norman is not tough

After Sunday's Panthers-Giants game, we thought it would be safe to assume that people would relax on Carolina cornerback Josh Norman for a while.
"I don't get like when people say Josh Norman is tough," Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones said, via The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. "Don't get me wrong, he's a good player. But they play 'Cover Two (meaning Norman gets a good deal of safety help).'"
Added Roddy White, via ESPN: "I don't believe he's a tough guy. When you say you're out there talking, I don't pay attention to guys like that. I just don't think he's a tough guy."
Outside of the fact that this is exactly what Norman wants heading into the game, it will be interesting to see how the matchup plays out. Even though Carolina has already beaten the Falcons this year, Jones played relatively well against Norman and that can't make Norman happy. Norman might also be under some intense scrutiny from officials following Sunday's on-field battle royal with Odell Beckham, which could impact the way he handles receivers. Norman played a part in the chaos and could still incur a fine.
If nothing else, it will be another marquee matchup that we're treated to thanks to an excellent Panthers defense and Norman who, regardless of what opponents say, has come a long way as a professional and has been fun to watch this year.