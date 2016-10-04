Julio Jones' record-setting touchdown is best of Week 4

With the catch-and-run, Jones became the first wideout to reach the 300-yard receiving plateau since Calvin Johnson in 2013 and only the fourth to do it in the Super Bowl era. The six-year wideout reached a max speed of 21.09 MPH on the play, which just so happened to be the fastest speed on a touchdown reception in Week 4. But most importantly, Julio's score put the nail in Carolina's coffin and took Atlanta back to the top of the NFC South.