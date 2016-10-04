Julio Jones' record-setting touchdown is best of Week 4

Published: Oct 04, 2016 at 12:58 PM

Every no hitter needs a game-saving catch. Every shutout needs a ridiculous kick-save. Every record-setting performance needs one signature play. For 56 minutes on Sunday, Julio Jones was torching the division rival Panthers' secondary, but it wasn't until Carolina pulled back within one score in the fourth quarter that Jones put on the after-burners and ran into the record books.

Jones' legend-cementing 75-yard catch-and-run topped Week 4's Top "Performance Moments of the Week", presented by Bridgestone.

Up eight points with just under four minutes left to play and Cam Newton in the locker room, all Matt Ryan and the Falcons needed to do was move the ball, accumulate first downs and run the clock out. Jones, who was sitting at 225 receiving yards on the day, had other plans.

As Ryan took the snap from Atlanta's own 25, Jones swam past a pressing Bene' Benwikere on the left sideline and cut on an inside slant at the 33-yard line. Ryan found his star receiver in stride and off Jones went. Sprinting past Benwikere and late-arriving safety Michael Griffin with ease, Jones turned the corner alongside the right sideline and sprinted toward the end zone, putting the game out of reach and launching himself to his first 300-yard day at the office.

With the catch-and-run, Jones became the first wideout to reach the 300-yard receiving plateau since Calvin Johnson in 2013 and only the fourth to do it in the Super Bowl era. The six-year wideout reached a max speed of 21.09 MPH on the play, which just so happened to be the fastest speed on a touchdown reception in Week 4. But most importantly, Julio's score put the nail in Carolina's coffin and took Atlanta back to the top of the NFC South.

Also on the countdown: Michael Crabtree continues his redemption tour with yet another game-winning touchdown grab, and a pretty one at that. ... The Seahawks finally found a way to get Jimmy Graham involved in the offense: make him catch back-shoulder throws one-handed. ... After this game-winning punt return, NRG Stadium is hereby renamed Fuller House.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Tampa Bay HC Todd Bowles: Buccaneers have 'gotten stronger' since Week 6 loss to Lions

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' postseason revenge tour hits Motown for the Divisional Round. Head coach Todd Bowles' club avenged an early season thumping at the hands of Philadelphia by embarrassing the Eagles in the Wild Card round. The Bucs will get another shot at revenging a regular season loss Sunday against the Lions.
news

Ravens defense ready to face 'a whole different' C.J. Stroud than the one they saw in Week 1 

The Baltimore Ravens gave C.J. Stroud a rude welcome to his NFL career in Week 1, blasting the rookie QB making his first start and routing the Houston Texans 25-9 at M&T Bank Stadium. Since then, all Stroud has done is scorch defenses. Ravens defenders know they will face a much different Stroud than the one they battered in Week 1.
news

2024 East-West Shrine Bowl roster reveal: What you need to know

The East-West Shrine Bowl has revealed its initial list of NFL prospects who have accepted invitations to participate in the 2024 edition of the annual all-star game. Eric Edholm provides what you need to know about this collection of 2024 NFL Draft candidates.
news

Buffalo bracing for more heavy snow with lake-effect warning in place ahead of Sunday's Bills-Chiefs showdown

After having their Super Wild Card win over the Steelers moved from Sunday to Monday due to heavy snowstorms, the region is set to get battered again this week. 