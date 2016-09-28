Julio Jones, Randall Cobb will see better fantasy days

M.G.: This one cuts to the core, Neil. All offseason I believed that Cobb was going to be a top-15 wide receiver, saying that it if he didn't reach that plateau then something had "gone horribly wrong." Welp, something's going wrong. Namely that the Packers offense hasn't quite been in sync the way we expected. Hopefully last Sunday's win was the start of better things, even if Cobb wasn't fully involved. If there's reason for optimism, it's that the Packers have two weeks to figure things out before a visit from the New York Giants, who have struggled to slow down slot receivers this year. If it doesn't happen in Week 5, it might be time to cut bait.