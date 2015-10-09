Around the NFL

Julio Jones questionable (toe/hamstring) for Falcons

Published: Oct 09, 2015 at 08:26 AM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

Will Julio Jones be ready for Sunday?

The Falcons listed their star receiver as questionable for Atlanta's tilt with the Redskins because of the toe and hamstring injuries that limited Jones during Friday's practice.

The team's official website noted that Jones saw reduced reps during the session in order to give the league's most dangerous pass-catcher more rest.

Our guess is that Jones is a lock to suit up at home against Washington. He's no stranger to the injury report, but the fifth-year wonder won't miss game action with Atlanta (4-0) fighting to stay atop the NFC South.

The Redskins have their work cut out for them after watching Jones pile up 38 catches for 478 yards over four games. The pressure falls on Washington quarterback Kirk Cousins to keep pace with a Falcons attack that has burned through opponents with ease in 2015.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan on Brock Purdy: 'He's definitely the most poised rookie I've ever had'

After 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy led his team to a NFC West-clinching victory over the Seahawks, coach Kyle Shanahan said Purdy was 'definitely the most poised rookie I've ever had.'

news

Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett suffers broken finger in loss to 49ers; uncertain if he will return this season

Wide receiver Tyler Lockett suffered a broken finger against the San Francisco 49ers, Seattle head coach Pete Carroll announced after the game, and there is uncertainty as to whether he'll be able to play again this season.

news

Niners clinch NFC West title with win over Seahawks

The San Francisco 49ers clinched their first division title since the 2019 season on the strength of their victory over the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday,

news

2022 NFL season, Week 15: What We Learned from 49ers' win over Seahawks on Thursday night

Nick Bosa and Co. paved the way for the 49ers' division-clinching victory over the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday night.

news

Week 15 Thursday inactives: San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks

The official inactives for the San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks on Thursday night.

news

Niners QB Brock Purdy active, will start vs. Seahawks

QB Brock Purdy is officially active for his San Francisco 49ers' pivotal Thursday night game against the host Seattle Seahawks.

news

Tom Brady optimistic amid Buccaneers' trying season: 'There's no lack of fight'

Buccaneers QB Tom Brady hasn't been happy with his team's fortunes this season, but does applaud his teammates' tenacity and believes their work ethic can push them through to an NFC South title.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Dec. 15

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Drew Brees joins Purdue coaching staff as interim assistant ahead of Citrus Bowl

Drew Brees' next step in his post-playing career will put him back on a field. Brees is joining the Purdue coaching staff as an assistant for the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl, the school announced Thursday.

news

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence believes London loss to Broncos 'flipped a switch' in him

After a heartbreaking loss against the Denver Broncos in London, Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence believes a flip was switched that has allowed him to go on a tear.

news

Bengals QB Joe Burrow downplays comparisons to Tom Brady: 'I play the game my own way'

People are already comparing Joe Burrow to the great Tom Brady a few years into the young quarterback's career, but Burrow downplayed the similarities ahead of the Bengals' Week 15 matchup with the Buccaneers.

news

Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins not thinking about forecast as they prepare for Buffalo: 'It's a mindset thing'

The Miami Dolphins and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa are hitting the road this week to head to frigid Orchard Park, New York, where they'll meet the division-rival Buffalo Bills in a game the road team needs a bit more than the home team.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE