Julio Jones questionable (toe/hamstring) for Falcons

The Falcons listed their star receiver as questionable for Atlanta's tilt with the Redskins because of the toe and hamstring injuries that limited Jones during Friday's practice.
The team's official website noted that Jones saw reduced reps during the session in order to give the league's most dangerous pass-catcher more rest.
Our guess is that Jones is a lock to suit up at home against Washington. He's no stranger to the injury report, but the fifth-year wonder won't miss game action with Atlanta (4-0) fighting to stay atop the NFC South.
The Redskins have their work cut out for them after watching Jones pile up 38 catches for 478 yards over four games. The pressure falls on Washington quarterback Kirk Cousins to keep pace with a Falcons attack that has burned through opponents with ease in 2015.