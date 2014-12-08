Julio Jones leaves with hip injury after career night

Jones now has 458 yards with 21 catches over the last two weeks. I thought his dominant performance against Peterson last week was one of the best games I've ever seen by a wide receiver because of the difficulty of his receptions. How good is Jones? You could argue that a 259-yard effort wasn't even his best game of his last two. In a season highlighted at wide receiver by Jordy Nelson, Antonio Brown, and Demaryius Thomas, Jones is reminding everyone that he belongs in any conversation about the best receiver in football.