Julio Jones' injury rocks Atlanta Falcons; international influence

That is a short way of saying this is devastating for a team that cannot afford one more shred of bad news. At 1-4, the Falcons already sit four games behind New Orleans in the NFC South. So their only real hope would be a wild-card berth anyway, but this is like saying the New York Giants still have a chance to win the NFC East. Yes, mathematically, they do -- but first, they actually have to win a game again.