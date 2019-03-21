Around the NFL

Julio Jones in talks for contract extension with Falcons

Published: Mar 21, 2019 at 12:45 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

As the Atlanta Falcons plan to rework Julio Jones' contract for the second straight season, general manager Thomas Dimitroff isn't fretting about a deal getting done and won't put a timeline on a potential extension.

"We'll continue to talk with both Julio and his representation," Dimitroff said Wednesday, via the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. "We've have had really good conversations with them. There is no particular time on that. I'm not concerned about it, nor is he. We'll get that figured out."

After a summer holdout by the All-Pro receiver, the Falcons restructured Jones' deal last offseason, moving some money up into 2018. With two years remaining on his contract, Atlanta is more comfortable talking about a long-term solution with the 30-year-old wideout. Jones is set to earn a base salary of $9.6 million in 2019, and $11.426 million in 2020.

One issue that slightly alters the discussion for Dimitroff is the Oakland Raiders rewarding Antonio Brown with a new re-worked deal that made him the highest paid receiver. Jones will surely want to beat that number. With Odell Beckham Jr. possibly looking for a re-done contract as well down the road, the Falcons will want to lock Jones up for the long haul soon.

"I know there is interest because of everything that's going on with all of the receivers in the league," Dimitroff said. "There are big numbers (being) talked about and a big situation there. Look, we feel good with our communications there."

Jones surpassing Brown as the highest-paid receiver should be considered a foregone conclusion for Dimitroff at this point. The challenge is how the Falcons and Jones structure the deal to give the team flexibility down the road while simultaneously avoiding this similar situation again in three years.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Browns release DT Sheldon Richardson, save $11 million in cap space

The Cleveland Browns released veteran DT Sheldon Richardson on Friday afternoon, two days after the team added defensive end Jadeveon Clowney. 
news

Expanded booth-to-ref communication expected to pass; uniform No. rule change has support

A few rule changes are expected to come out of next week's vote from league owners, including the competition committee's proposal for expanded booth-to-official communication during replays has strong support among coaches and is likely to pass next week, Tom Pelissero reports.
news

Veteran CB Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie looking to play in NFL again

Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie hasn't given up on returning to the NFL, Ian Rapoport reports. DRC has post-draft workouts scheduled and would only transition to coaching if he wasn't presented with an opportunity to keep playing.
news

Texans GM Nick Caserio on Deshaun Watson: We will 'respect the legal process'

Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio spoke with reporters Friday in his first news conference since quarterback ﻿Deshaun Watson﻿ has been accused of sexual assault and misconduct in more than 20 lawsuits.
news

Roundup: Patriots CB J.C. Jackson signs second-round tender

One of the best ballhawks in football is staying put. Patriots CB J.C. Jackson signed his second-round tender, Ian Rapoport reports. While no team signed Jackson to an offer sheet, teams can still trade for him by offering lower draft picks. 
news

Washington GM Martin Mayhew on adding QBs: 'If you don't have one as a GM, you're always looking for that'

Washington general manager Martin Mayhew told reporters Friday that the team is "comfortable" with who it has at quarterback now, but he doesn't "think that process ever stops" of evaluating the position. 
news

Oregon prospect Penei Sewell training at both LT, RT ahead of 2021 NFL Draft

Penei Sewell, a projected top-10 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, is training for both sides of his tackle position ahead of the draft in order to expand his potential, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports. 
news

Titans' Mike Vrabrel not worried about Derrick Henry's workload following 2,000-yard season 

Titans star running back Derrick Henry has had more than 300 carries the past two seasons. Coach Mike Vrabel: "Nobody prepares for the rigors of the season more than Derrick."
news

Chris Carson on Seahawks backfield with Rashaad Penny: 'I think we can be one of the top rushing duos'

Chris Carson re-signed with Seattle last month, and the running back believes he and teammate Rashaad Penny can dominate together as long as they both stay healthy.
news

Ryan Kalil: Adam Gase's system didn't allow Sam Darnold freedom to develop

Former Jets center Ryan Kalil believes Sam Darnold has the talent and work ethic to thrive under Matt Rhule and Joe Brady in Carolina.
news

Around The NFL Podcast: Remembering Wess with Zak Keefer, GM rankings and draft QBs with Nate Tice

A room filled with some heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Marc Sessler and Gregg Rosenthal -- brings you all of the latest news around the NFL, but not without first sitting down to talk to The Athletic's Zak Keefer about his beautiful article on Chris Wesseling. 
news

Bill Belichick: Julian Edelman is a player who has 'come further than most every other' he's coached

In the aftermath of Julian Edelman's retirement, Patriots coach Bill Belichick offered another huge compliment on Thursday, remarking on Edelman's stellar improvement from a college quarterback to a terrific receiver.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW